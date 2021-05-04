The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Botched stabbing was suicide not terror attack, IDF must release body - MK

Meretz MK Mossi Raz stressed that the woman who attempted to stab soldiers had difficulties with mental health after she was harmed financially by the pandemic.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MAY 4, 2021 09:55
Knife used in attempted stabbing attack at Gush Etzion Junction.
The Palestinian woman killed attempting to stab soldiers Sunday had likely approached them by way of committing suicide without any intent to actually harm them and as such her body should be returned to her family, Meretz MK Mossi Raz said Monday in a letter he wrote to Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
"I call on you to release her body to her family so she can be brought to rest," Raz wrote.
"About a month ago, amid a significant deterioration in her mental and health condition, and according to her family testimony and medical documents that were handed over to me, the deceased tried to commit suicide by taking a large amount of pills, but medical staffs were able to save her life," he explained.
She knew that a threat to the soldiers could set off a reaction that would cause her physical harm and in fact it did lead to her death, Raz said.
Raz identified the woman, age 60, as Fahima al-Horoub, who was a hairdresser and ran a successful business, but was harmed financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. Her mental and physical health deteriorated and she suffered from anxiety and depression, he explained.
Horoub did not have a background of political involvement and had no connection to military, hostile or terror activity, Raz explained and added that she was the only one who was harmed in the incident.
The deceased, Horoub can not be brought back to life and her family can not escape the nightmarish grief over her loss, but closure can be brought to her family with the return of the body for burial, Raz wrote.
The incident which took place at the Gush Etzion Junction, was captured on video. Horoub, who wore a traditional black Palestinian robe and head covering, walked in the direction of the soldiers with a knife in one hand and a black purse strung over her shoulder. Part of her face was covered by a blue surgical mask used to protect against COVID-19.
Two soldiers with flake jackets and helmets faced her with their guns drawn. They walked backwards as she moved forward, shouting at her to put the knife down and to stop.
After a few moments they shot her, but the camera was not focused down at her or the soldiers at the time of the shooting. 
Horoub was taken in critical condition to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, where she later died of her wounds.
MK Yair Golan, a major-general in the reserves and a former IDF deputy chief-of-staff called for an investigation into the incident and for the army to change its practices for both professional and moral reasons.
In such a situation, soldiers should have used minimum, not maximal force and should have been able to disarm her and neutralize the situation without killing her, Golan said.
The short video of the incident, he said, was a "documentary of an unnecessary death."


Tags IDF stabbing suicide stabbing attack
