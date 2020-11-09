The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

MK Horowitz: Netanyahu knew of the F-35 sale to UAE for months

‘To hide it from the defense establishment – he simply lied’ Meretz chairman said during a meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
NOVEMBER 9, 2020 17:45
ISRAEL HAS to examine carefully how much the US wants to sell the F35 to the UAE. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
ISRAEL HAS to examine carefully how much the US wants to sell the F35 to the UAE.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu knew for “months” that the sale of the F-35 stealth fighter jet was a key component of the normalization deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Meretz chairman MK Nitzan Horowitz said Monday.
“From all the details published and approved by the Prime Minister’s Office, it appears that Netanyahu knew months before the agreement that the deal for the planes was part of the [peace] deal, and to prevent the public from knowing and to hide it from the defense establishment-he simply lied,” Horowitz said at the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.
“Why did he not involve the defense minister?”
In response to Horowitz’s accusation, Reuven Ezer, the deputy head of the National Security Council, said, “the understandings reached with the United States provides long-term security and will preserve Israel’s security and military advantage for decades to come. In exchange for the agreement.”
Former defense minister MK Moshe "Bogie" Ya’alon (Yesh Atid-Telem) said during the discussion that “Netanyahu is once again hiding from his partners and lying to the public on issues that are extremely sensitive to national security.”
Comparing the sale of the F-35s to the UAE to the sale of two advanced submarines to Egypt by Germany in exchange for a reported $500 million discount on the purchase of a sixth submarine for Israel, Ya’alon said “this is not leadership, this is a culture of lying! Israel’s security is not Netanyahu’s private business.”
When the story first broke following a report by Yediot Aharnot’s Nahum Barnea, which stated that UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan conditioned the normalization agreement on the sale of the advanced stealth fighter, Netanyahu called it “fake news.”
The prime minister claimed that the agreement “did not include Israel’s consent to any arms deal whatsoever between the US and the UAE and that Jerusalem would oppose such a deal as it would have a negative effect on the country’s military superiority in the region.”
Although Washington has been selling Abu Dhabi millions in military deals, it has been bound to preserve Israel’s qualitative military edge in the Middle East before selling any advanced weaponry to regional states.
Two weeks ago, Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed a joint declaration with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper confirming Washington’s strategic commitment to maintaining Israel’s QME in the Middle East.
Gantz has doubled down on his accusation that Netanyahu knew about the sale of the F-35 to the UAE during negotiations but kept it hidden from the defense establishment. Nevertheless, after signing the declaration with Esper, the two released a joint statement stating that Israel will not oppose US sales of “specific weapons systems,” referring to the stealth fighter.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu nitzan horowitz F-35 UAE Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's gov't needs to bond with Biden By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
Micah Halpern Cheering for Biden is followed by antisemitic slurs towards Jews - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
5 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by