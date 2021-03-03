MK Tibi: I love the words mother and father and am against LGBTQ people

Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi told Arab-Israeli reporter Wael Awad that he is “likes the words mother and father” and is against the idea of the phrase "parent one and parent two" in an interview. The video was tweeted by Nadav Abuksis on Tuesday. Abuksis captioned the tweet “But [Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel] Smotrich!” The comment seemingly suggests that just as Smotrich is slammed for his anti-LGBTQ views, so should Tibi be criticized by the Israeli left-leaning political camp.
אבל סמוטריץ׳!! pic.twitter.com/cTKOVbszK4— Nadav Abuksis (@nadavabeksis) March 2, 2021
Awad goes on to ask Tibi if he would welcome the support of gay people should they protest alongside him and he said that he would not.
Tibi mentioned his affection for mother and father in context to a proposal by Yesh Atid MK Yorai Lahav Hertzanu who suggested to allow those who wish to do so to replace mother and father in official documents regarding children and infants to parent one and parent two. Tibi omitted his name and said the bill was brought to the Knesset by a “gay Yesh Atid MK and we [Joint List] voted against it.”
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Lahav Hertzanu is an openly gay man. The 2020 bill was not passed.
Tibi added he is against gay rights parades and for schoolchildren to meet LGBTQ people as part of school educational workshops about tolerance and would have voted against such things had a law been pushed forward to ban them in the Knesset.
LGBTQ activist Gal Uchovsky tweeted that "the truth is repulsive!"
"In Hebrew he speaks with a whole different tone of voice," he complained of the MK.