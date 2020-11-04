The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

MKs meet with local authorities, daft outline for return to school

Heads of local authorities said that the past few months have proven that further autonomy should be provided to local government in handling the situation.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
NOVEMBER 4, 2020 16:49
Back to school amid a pandemic (photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
Back to school amid a pandemic
(photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
Finance Minister Israel Katz and Education Minister Yoav Gallant held a discussion with over 150 heads of local authorities on Wednesday over the next steps in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and their implications on the education system.
The meeting focused on establishing steps required for the safe return of students to schools during the pandemic. The proposed outline is expected to last until Passover, when it will be reexamined.
As part of the proposed outline, grades 1-2 will return to classes in full capacity, grades 5-6 will return to school between November 15-17 and the Education and Health Ministries will establish a mobile testing facility that will travel between schools. The outline is subject to the approval of the Health Ministry.
Chairman of the Local Government Center, Haim Bibas, pointed out that depending on the outline, a budget of NIS 200-300 million and additional personnel might be needed in order to support local authorities in implementing the required steps.
"Together we're working to allow 5-12 graders to return to school in capsules and through integrated learning. Children can't remain at home any longer. One thing is clear - education has nothing to do with businesses, both should be provided with appropriate and immediate solutions."
Several heads of local authorities said that the past few months have proven that further autonomy should be provided to local authorities and their staff, who know how to handle complex situations and provide creative and adjusted solutions. They also noted the difficulties of distance learning and the need to provide solutions for households that need it.
"Without education the economy won't return to normal. We know how to manage this best - give us the authority," said Shay Hajaj, chairman of the Israeli Regional Council Center.
Education Minister Yoav Gallant said that "the condition for allowing the return of grades 5-6 is returning grades 1-2 to full classes," adding that "cooperation is key," and that "even during corona, we know how to manage this."
Regarding the additional responsibility provided to local authorities, Katz said that "you've proven that you can manage the education in the best way possible ... the local government must be part of the deciding team." 



Tags israel katz Yoav Gallant back to school Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't let Yigal Amir be furloughed from prison By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
4 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.
5 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by