MKs meet with local authorities, daft outline for return to school

Finance Minister Israel Katz and Education Minister Yoav Gallant held a discussion with over 150 heads of local authorities on Wednesday over the next steps in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and their implications on the education system.The meeting focused on establishing steps required for the safe return of students to schools during the pandemic. The proposed outline is expected to last until Passover, when it will be reexamined. As part of the proposed outline, grades 1-2 will return to classes in full capacity, grades 5-6 will return to school between November 15-17 and the Education and Health Ministries will establish a mobile testing facility that will travel between schools. The outline is subject to the approval of the Health Ministry. Chairman of the Local Government Center, Haim Bibas, pointed out that depending on the outline, a budget of NIS 200-300 million and additional personnel might be needed in order to support local authorities in implementing the required steps. "Together we're working to allow 5-12 graders to return to school in capsules and through integrated learning. Children can't remain at home any longer. One thing is clear - education has nothing to do with businesses, both should be provided with appropriate and immediate solutions." Several heads of local authorities said that the past few months have proven that further autonomy should be provided to local authorities and their staff, who know how to handle complex situations and provide creative and adjusted solutions. They also noted the difficulties of distance learning and the need to provide solutions for households that need it. "Without education the economy won't return to normal. We know how to manage this best - give us the authority," said Shay Hajaj, chairman of the Israeli Regional Council Center.
Education Minister Yoav Gallant said that "the condition for allowing the return of grades 5-6 is returning grades 1-2 to full classes," adding that "cooperation is key," and that "even during corona, we know how to manage this." Regarding the additional responsibility provided to local authorities, Katz said that "you've proven that you can manage the education in the best way possible ... the local government must be part of the deciding team."