The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Model claims businessman Moshe Hogeg forced himself on her

A model claimed that businessman Moshe Hogeg forced himself on her when she was a minor and that her agent covered it up.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 7, 2021 22:20
Mobli founder and CEO Moshe Hogeg (photo credit: SIVAN FARAG)
Mobli founder and CEO Moshe Hogeg
(photo credit: SIVAN FARAG)
A well-known model claimed that businessman Moshe Hogeg forced himself on her when she was 17, Channel 13 reported on Sunday.
While she told her agent about the incident, he hid the incident from her parents and did not alert the authorities. The model also did not report the incident to the authorities.
The model stated that Hogeg entered her hotel room and tried to commit a sexual act with her but she pushed him away. Hogeg and the model's agent reportedly had business connections and Hogeg reportedly had connections with other models in the agency.
Channel 13 stated that it conducted a comprehensive and in-depth investigation of the affair, but that a gag order had been implemented by a court concerning any further details about the case. Channel 13 intends to request that the order be removed.
Hogeg has denied the claims, saying that the act was carried out with full consent and that he has undergone a polygraph concerning the claims.
Moshe Hogeg, co-founder and president of British-Israeli start-up, Sirin Labs AG, manufacturers of Solarin, a mobile device with unprecedented levels of technology and security, speaks during an interview with Reuters at their offices in Tel Aviv, Israel May 16, 2016 (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS) Moshe Hogeg, co-founder and president of British-Israeli start-up, Sirin Labs AG, manufacturers of Solarin, a mobile device with unprecedented levels of technology and security, speaks during an interview with Reuters at their offices in Tel Aviv, Israel May 16, 2016 (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
"I have never harassed, attacked or forced myself on any woman, and for sure the allegations made are untrue," said Hogeg to Channel 13. "The very claim is outrageous since there is nothing more disgusting in my eyes than forcing a relations on a woman. A polygraph test I underwent voluntarily proves this beyond any doubt. I also have other clear evidence to prove my version, but for reasons of individual privacy I did not disclose it to the media."
Hogeg additionally claimed that the claims were purposefully published now as a man has recently been trying to extort money from him, threatening to publish the claims if he didn't pay him.
The claims come amid a number of sexual assault and misconduct claims against high profile figures in recent months, including Gal Uchovsky and Shai Avital.


Tags sexual harassment israeli models sexual assault
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must stand strong against reopening of US consulate - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Is Benjamin Netanyahu's political career over? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A change in climate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

By shunning COP26, Russia and China could doom us all

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by