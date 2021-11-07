Model claims businessman Moshe Hogeg forced himself on her

A well-known model claimed that businessman Moshe Hogeg forced himself on her when she was 17, Channel 13 reported on Sunday.

While she told her agent about the incident, he hid the incident from her parents and did not alert the authorities. The model also did not report the incident to the authorities.

The model stated that Hogeg entered her hotel room and tried to commit a sexual act with her but she pushed him away. Hogeg and the model's agent reportedly had business connections and Hogeg reportedly had connections with other models in the agency.

Channel 13 stated that it conducted a comprehensive and in-depth investigation of the affair, but that a gag order had been implemented by a court concerning any further details about the case. Channel 13 intends to request that the order be removed.

Hogeg has denied the claims, saying that the act was carried out with full consent and that he has undergone a polygraph concerning the claims.

Moshe Hogeg, co-founder and president of British-Israeli start-up, Sirin Labs AG, manufacturers of Solarin, a mobile device with unprecedented levels of technology and security, speaks during an interview with Reuters at their offices in Tel Aviv, Israel May 16, 2016 (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

"I have never harassed, attacked or forced myself on any woman, and for sure the allegations made are untrue," said Hogeg to Channel 13. "The very claim is outrageous since there is nothing more disgusting in my eyes than forcing a relations on a woman. A polygraph test I underwent voluntarily proves this beyond any doubt. I also have other clear evidence to prove my version, but for reasons of individual privacy I did not disclose it to the media."

Hogeg additionally claimed that the claims were purposefully published now as a man has recently been trying to extort money from him, threatening to publish the claims if he didn't pay him.