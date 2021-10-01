The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Moona brings high-tech centers to Israel's Arab community

"The Biden Administration considers the economic advancement of Israel's middle class and the periphery to be of great importance," said the US Embassy's economical envoy Larry Mimuth.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 1, 2021 02:17
Moona - A Space for Change founder Asaf Brimer speaking at the launch event in Majd el-Kurum. (photo credit: MARK NOMDAR, MAX DINSTEIN)
(photo credit: MARK NOMDAR, MAX DINSTEIN)
Moona - A Space for Change, in collaboration with the US Embassy in Israel, the Israeli government, Bank Hapoalim and local authorities, inaugurated a chain of high-tech academies all across Israel's periphery on Wednesday.
Moona is an Israeli NGO that works to integrate Arab-Israelis into the hi-tech industry. The event took place at the organization's headquarters in Majd el-Kurum in northern Israel.
Attendees included Moona founder and former IDF combat pilot Asaf Brimer, the US Embassy's economical envoy Larry Mimuth and several mayors of Arab towns in northern Israel.
"We are thrilled to work with organizations like Moona through the administration's Middle East Partnership Initiative (MEPI). Today, we are celebrating this collaboration and the trust Moona has helped build between diverse communities," Mimuth added.
The Moona - A Space for Change high-tech center launch event in Majd el-Kurum. (credit: MARK NOMDAR, MAX DINSTEIN)The Moona - A Space for Change high-tech center launch event in Majd el-Kurum. (credit: MARK NOMDAR, MAX DINSTEIN)
Young Israelis from all sectors, including Arab, haredi and secular, receive high-tech experience and training in Moona centers across Israel.
Moona aims to launch 10 more centers across Israel by the end of 2022, with the goal of integrating tens of thousands of young people into the Israeli high-tech industry.


