More workers quit their jobs during coronavirus - report

Unexpected firings and unpaid leave notices weren't the only ways that the coronavirus pandemic shocked the labor market. The number of people quitting their jobs in 2020 jumped by about 60 percent to 47,100, from 29,300 in 2019, Israel Employment Services (IES) said Sunday.

The percentage of job seekers who had quit their jobs was 22.3% in 2020, and currently stands at 22.6%, compared to 16.1% a year earlier and just 12.3% in 2014.

But the higher numbers are just part of the story. In past years, when the economy was strong and job opportunities were plentiful, most of the people quitting their jobs and applying for unemployment benefits were well-educated high-earning individuals holding out for better opportunities, IES said. However, during the current crisis, there has been a noticeable rise in the number of low-wage earners quitting their jobs as well. These are people who have in the past been more reluctant to leave their jobs, either for lack of financial security or lack of better options.

IES suggested several reasons for the change. One was the government's economic safety net program, which provided a generous set of unemployment benefits for people losing their jobs during the pandemic. The program, which guaranteed as much as 70% of one's original salary for many months after one lost his job, provided a low-risk opportunity for mostly-young workers to leave their jobs and explore other opportunities, IES said.

In addition, the report noted, the local trend mirrored a similar tendency that was reported in economies around the world, in which the crisis led people to rethink their life priorities and choose new career paths.

Another issue was the way coronavirus affected people's jobs themselves. Severe cutbacks led to additional stress and anxiety among workers, and often meant that workers who weren't dismissed had to take on more duties in the workplace, IES noted.

Lior Raz from the Israeli hit series ''Fauda'' seen with other Israeli artists and actors helping prepare food packages for those in need, following the economic difficulties and high unemployment due to restrictions set up to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. July 20, 2020. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Many workers also realized during the crisis that the time had come for them to seek professional retraining courses to upgrade their skills for the changing environment.

“The increase in the number of resigning among low-wage earners people was made possible because of the extension of unemployment benefits until last July," said Rami Graur, CEO of IES. "However, not everyone was able to use the period to recalculate a career path, strengthen skills and improve work skills. This data sharpens the importance of strengthening work skills, especially digital, to enable a return to the labor market with opportunities for promotion and job mobility in the labor market. I call on all job seekers to learn about the variety of employment service programs available."