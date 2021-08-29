The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

More workers quit their jobs during coronavirus - report

The percentage of job seekers who had quit their jobs was 22.3% in 2020, and currently stands at 22.6%, compared to 16.1% a year earlier and just 12.3% in 2014.

By ZEV STUB  
AUGUST 29, 2021 10:52
Israeli self-employed protest the lack of financial support from the Israeli government in times of Corona, when many find themselves unemployed, on Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv, July 7, 2020. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Israeli self-employed protest the lack of financial support from the Israeli government in times of Corona, when many find themselves unemployed, on Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv, July 7, 2020.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Unexpected firings and unpaid leave notices weren't the only ways that the coronavirus pandemic shocked the labor market. The number of people quitting their jobs in 2020 jumped by about 60 percent to 47,100, from 29,300 in 2019, Israel Employment Services (IES) said Sunday.
The percentage of job seekers who had quit their jobs was 22.3% in 2020, and currently stands at 22.6%, compared to 16.1% a year earlier and just 12.3% in 2014.
But the higher numbers are just part of the story. In past years, when the economy was strong and job opportunities were plentiful, most of the people quitting their jobs and applying for unemployment benefits were well-educated high-earning individuals holding out for better opportunities, IES said. However, during the current crisis, there has been a noticeable rise in the number of low-wage earners quitting their jobs as well. These are people who have in the past been more reluctant to leave their jobs, either for lack of financial security or lack of better options.
IES suggested several reasons for the change. One was the government's economic safety net program, which provided a generous set of unemployment benefits for people losing their jobs during the pandemic. The program, which guaranteed as much as 70% of one's original salary for many months after one lost his job, provided a low-risk opportunity for mostly-young workers to leave their jobs and explore other opportunities, IES said.
In addition, the report noted, the local trend mirrored a similar tendency that was reported in economies around the world, in which the crisis led people to rethink their life priorities and choose new career paths.
Another issue was the way coronavirus affected people's jobs themselves. Severe cutbacks led to additional stress and anxiety among workers, and often meant that workers who weren't dismissed had to take on more duties in the workplace, IES noted.
Lior Raz from the Israeli hit series ''Fauda'' seen with other Israeli artists and actors helping prepare food packages for those in need, following the economic difficulties and high unemployment due to restrictions set up to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. July 20, 2020. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) Lior Raz from the Israeli hit series ''Fauda'' seen with other Israeli artists and actors helping prepare food packages for those in need, following the economic difficulties and high unemployment due to restrictions set up to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. July 20, 2020. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Many workers also realized during the crisis that the time had come for them to seek professional retraining courses to upgrade their skills for the changing environment.
“The increase in the number of resigning among low-wage earners people was made possible because of the extension of unemployment benefits until last July," said Rami Graur, CEO of IES. "However, not everyone was able to use the period to recalculate a career path, strengthen skills and improve work skills. This data sharpens the importance of strengthening work skills, especially digital, to enable a return to the labor market with opportunities for promotion and job mobility in the labor market. I call on all job seekers to learn about the variety of employment service programs available." 


Tags employment Coronavirus unemployment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

IDF pension bump leaves regular soldiers behind - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

What does Israel really want to do with Iran and Gaza?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Terrorists and parting shots

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Benny Gantz is confused on Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The American empire is ready to end

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

Russia hosts Jordan’s king, hints at UAE deal

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by