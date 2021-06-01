Mossad: Cohen out, Barnea in - incoming chief starts on Tuesday

"This may be goodbye, but this is not the end of the story," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the official farewell event for outgoing Mossad chief Yossi Cohen that occurred on Monday night. An inauguration ceremony for the new chief, David Barnea, will take place on Tuesday. "When I look back at my time as Mossad chief, I see pride and humility. We accomplished so much against so many threats," said Cohen. Stealing Iran's secret nuclear archives in January 2018. On Sunday, Cohen, at an acceptance speech for his honorary doctorate from Bar Ilan University, urged Israel to not stop its "activity" against Iran. "Today's security operation is no less important than tomorrow's war," he said. After successfully swiping the archives in 2018, Cohen met with former-US secretary of state Mike Pompeo to update him on the mission two months later.He spoke of how Israel "punctured deep into Iran's heart," gathering intel on its nuclear plans and stopping them before the threat could materialize. Netanyahu noted what he called one of the Mossad's most striking accomplishments since its founding:
Cohen began his intelligence service in 1989 at the age of 22. He climbed his way up the bureaucratic ladder, until he finally became head of the organization in 2016. Barnea thanked his predecessor, telling him he is "leaving behind a strong institution with incredible capabilities." He starts his position as head of Mossad on Tuesday.The two are discussing regional developments. The Prime Minister is accompanied by accompanied by Mossad Director Yossi Cohen, National Security Council Director Meir Ben-Shabbat, and his Military Secretary, Brig.-Gen. Avi Blot. pic.twitter.com/HDD3P0ZjnP— PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 3, 2018