Mossad, Shabak: New cyber warfare training for national service girls

Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen visited the Bnei Akiva Hadar Ganim Ulpan on Sunday. The minister was impressed by the "take-off" program, which is working in collaboration with the National Cyber Center. The program has been running for several years, providing software engineering students with additional training in the cyber field. "I see girls in national service as important components, serving as spearheads on the front lines of the State of Israel's cyber warfare," said the minister. The ministry's director general, and a senior member of the security services also spoke about the future plan of Israel's intelligence services following the girls' training in cyber fields - "The Mossad and the Shabak will develop new standards on cyber warfare for girls in national service."
