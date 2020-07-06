The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Most Israelis don’t see sovereignty happening - poll

Survey says Israelis see US President Donald Trump more pro-Israel than Joe Biden.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JULY 6, 2020 11:23
Israelis protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, July 3, 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Israelis protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, July 3, 2020
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Fifty-five percent of Israelis see only a low chance that a move to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria will be made in the coming year, according to a new poll published on Monday by the Israeli Democracy Institute.
Only 27% of Israeli see the chances of in happening as high, and 18% do not know or refused to answer, according to the poll of 609 respondents representing a sample of the Israeli population, which was conducted June 28 to 30 and had a maximum sampling error of 3.7%.
A quarter of Israelis back applying sovereignty to all of Judea and Samaria, 14% support only applying sovereignty to large settlement blocs and eight percent only to the Jordan Valley. Another quarter of Israelis, including half the Arab respondents, oppose applying sovereignty to any part of the territories. The rest said they did not know enough about the as yet unpublished plan and declined to answer.
Among respondents who were in favor of applying sovereignty, 38% said they would change their mind if it was predicated on agreeing to the establishment of a Palestinian state. Half the pro-sovereignty respondents would still be in favor, and rest did not know or refused to respond.
The poll asked which candidate for US president would be better for Israel’s interests. Among Jews, 60.2% said incumbent Donald Trump, 14.4% presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden and 25.4% declined to answer or said they did not know. Among Arabs, 33.9% said Trump, 25% Biden and 41.1% did not know or did not answer.
Asked if the Black Lives Matter protest movement is justified, 54% said yes, 20% said no and the rest did not know or declined to respond.
While 55% of the public was optimistic about Israel’s security situation, the poll found that 60% of the public is worried about the economic situation.
The public gave poor grades to the government on its handling of the coronavirus. On a scale of one to ten, some 34% gave it negative grades of one to four, 45% average grades of five to seven and 20% gave it positive grades of eight to ten. One percent did not answer. 


Tags Israel West Bank Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ministerial disconnect from Israeli society - Analysis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A difficult week for Netanyahu - Analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Danny Danon Israeli Ambassador to UN Danny Danon: Don’t call it annexation By DANNY DANON
Mitchell Bard Why do Americans think Israelis are stupid? By MITCHELL BARD
Orit Arfa An American prophet in Berlin By ORIT ARFA

Most Read

1 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
5 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by