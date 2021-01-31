The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Mother of fallen soldier: 'Netanyahu, Gantz - alliance with enemy'

Following Israel's announcement that the country would provide the Palestinians with 5,000 vaccine doses, the Goldin family challenged the High Court's decision about a month ago.

By ABIGAIL ADLER  
JANUARY 31, 2021 21:21
IDF soldiers place Israeli flags on the graves of fallen soldiers at Mount Hertzl ahead of Israel's Memorial Day (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
IDF soldiers place Israeli flags on the graves of fallen soldiers at Mount Hertzl ahead of Israel's Memorial Day
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Leah Goldin - mother of the late Lt. Hadar Goldin, who fell in battle in Operation Protective Edge six and a half years ago - criticized on Sunday the conduct of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz regarding their negotiations with Hamas over returning lost soldiers' bodies. 

Lt. Goldin's body has yet to be returned to Israel for burial. 
Following Israel's announcement that the country would provide the Palestinians with 5,000 vaccine doses, the Goldin family challenged the High Court's decision about a month ago, according to N12. 
This week, the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee held a discussion about the issue of returning the soldiers' bodies, in which Leah Goldin participated and spoke about how the state "buried the truth inside the system." 
"Six and a half years ago, they went to Gaza to defend the State of Israel," Goldin told Israeli press in an interview, N12 reported.  "So the issue is not just that he (Lt. Goldin) is waiting for burial - he has been abducted and is in the hands of our enemy, Yahya Sinwar (Head of Hamas), who is constantly receiving gifts from the State of Israel, whether it be in money packages or vaccine packages."
Goldin went onto criticize Netanyahu's policy: "The prime minister promised us that there would be no vaccine doses offered without the return of the soldiers, but it is happening. Our petition to the High Court was to ask 'what went into Gaza?' - and instead we simply discovered the naked truth about vaccines. And how did we find out? Because the state will lie, the lawyers will lie to the High Court."
Goldin continued: "On Zoom, the state representative said that they are working hard 24/7, but inside the committee hall are the old men of the committee, and I intentionally say 'old men', who are doing nothing. So heck, what are they working on 24/7 - on air?" 
"The point is that the State of Israel and its leaders, meaning the Prime Minister, Defense Minister, Chief of Staff and everyone who defines himself as our leader, have simply made an alliance with the enemy. They grant them money packages, gas pipes, power stations, high-tech - but they don't ask for the soldiers back," Goldin added, N12 reported. 
"They decided to abandon the IDF soldiers - the lawlessness of abandonment. Now I do not want to explain anything. I want them to bring my son back. I want Bibi Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, Tzuk Eitan Chief of Staff and the Chief of Staff who was head of the Armed Forces to simply bring back my son and the IDF soldiers - and if they decide not to bring them back, they should inform us through a committee," Goldin said, according to N12. 
"Whoever abandons the dead abandons the wounded and also abandons life," Goldin said. "Look what happened to us here in the country. It's the same thing, the same personas." 


