Municipalities reaching out to LGBT community

Accompanied by the mayors of Rishon Lezion, Kiryat Bialik, Ramat Gan, Ramat Hasharon and Givatayim, chairwoman Hila Pe'er and members of the executive of the Association for LGBT Equality in Israel – which lobbies for lesbians, homosexuals, bisexuals and transgenders to have the same rights and privileges as heterosexual citizens - presented the Municipal Index in relation to Gays to President Reuven Rivlin on Sunday.

When he was Speaker of the Knesset, Rivlin demonstrated great empathy for the tribulations of the LGBT community, and as president has continued to do so, always welcoming representatives of the community to his office.

This was the first index to be taken in relation to infrastructure, welfare, sense of security, culture and employment opportunities and training that the municipalities provide for the LGBT community

In speaking of the importance of providing these support services, Rivlin declared that conversion therapy must be removed from the social agenda in Israel. "There is no need for someone who is absolutely healthy to receive treatment," he asserted.

Several prominent rabbis have tried to promote the concept that homosexuality is a sickness which can be treated.

Rivlin, who knows that sexual orientation is not a disease, has spoken out on this issue in the past, but is now even more resolute than he was before.

"Humanity as a whole must understand, and Israelis must understand, that they should not say that this is a tendency or a disease," he said. "We cannot in a society such as ours talk about conversion therapies for LGBT people - we cannot allow it. There is no disease here, and so there is no need for treatment."

Rivlin stressed that it is essential to allow everyone to live their lives as they wish, particularly when such people allow others to live their lives as they wish.

He also noted that members of the LGBT community are no less accomplished and creative than anyone else.

Following immediately behind Tel Aviv as a city safe for gays, with services to meet their needs, is Rishon Lezion, which prides itself on being "first after Tel Aviv."

Also in the top five of 29 municipalities after Tel Aviv are Givatayim, Ramat Gan and Kfar Saba.

Jerusalem is listed as 22nd, which considering the overwhelming ultra-Orthodox representation on the Jerusalem City Council, is not bad at all.

Nahariya is in last place, and Bnei Brak doesn't rate a mention.