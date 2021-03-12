The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Murderers of Fogel family to receive raise in pay for slay from PA

They will now each begin earning NIS 6,000 ($1,806) every month.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 12, 2021 09:04
Mourners stand around the bodies of Ehud Fogel, 36, his wife Ruth, 35, and their children 11-year-old Yoav, 4-year-old Elad, and 3-month-old Hadas during their funeral in Jerusalem March 13th, 2011 (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
Mourners stand around the bodies of Ehud Fogel, 36, his wife Ruth, 35, and their children 11-year-old Yoav, 4-year-old Elad, and 3-month-old Hadas during their funeral in Jerusalem March 13th, 2011
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
The two Palestinian terrorists who killed Ruti and Udi Fogel and three of their children a decade ago will receive a 50% pay raise from the Palestinian Authority ten years after the 2011 attack, Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported on Thursday.
The two have received a monthly salary as part of the PA's "pay for slay" policy since the day of their arrest, with each earning NIS 338,400 ($101,847) so far.
They will now each begin earning NIS 6,000 ($1,806) every month.
The PA pays arrested terrorists a salary based on their time spent in prison as well as a stipend to the families of terrorists who die. Both terrorists in the 2011 attack received a life sentence, but will remain eligible for the salary even if they are released.
If they both live to the age of 80, they'll each receive over NIS 6.5 million (nearly $2 million).
"Every year[,] donor countries give hundreds of millions of dollars of support to the PA. Every month, as part of its commitments under the Oslo Accords, the Israeli government transfers to the PA hundreds of millions of shekels," said Maurice Hirsch Adv, director of legal strategies at PMW.
"Instead of using that money to promote peace, the PA uses the money, in complete breach of the accords, to fund its pugnacious 'Pay-for-Slay' policy."
In 2020, the PA spent at least NIS 512 million ($159 million) for pay for slay payments, as well as hundreds of millions of shekels for wounded terrorists and families of dead terrorists, according to PMW.
Udi and Ruth Fogel, as well as their children Yoav, 11, Elad, 4 and Hadas, 3 months, were murdered by Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank settlement of Itamar in 2011.


Tags Palestinian Authority Terrorism itamar massacre Palestinian Terrorist pay for slay
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel in danger by a lack of budget

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel Elections: Netanyahu is sounding the alarm once again

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's anti-Iran campaign is Israel's greatest failure - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT

My Word: Herbert Haberberg’s story and Jewish history

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Israel Elections: Voters are weary, not stupid - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by