Murderers of Fogel family to receive raise in pay for slay from PA

They will now each begin earning NIS 6,000 ($1,806) every month. The two have received a monthly salary as part of the PA's "pay for slay" policy since the day of their arrest, with each earning NIS 338,400 ($101,847) so far.They will now each begin earning NIS 6,000 ($1,806) every month.

If they both live to the age of 80, they'll each receive over NIS 6.5 million (nearly $2 million). The PA pays arrested terrorists a salary based on their time spent in prison as well as a stipend to the families of terrorists who die. Both terrorists in the 2011 attack received a life sentence, but will remain eligible for the salary even if they are released.If they both live to the age of 80, they'll each receive over NIS 6.5 million (nearly $2 million).

"Instead of using that money to promote peace, the PA uses the money, in complete breach of the accords, to fund its pugnacious ' "Every year[,] donor countries give hundreds of millions of dollars of support to the PA. Every month, as part of its commitments under the Oslo Accords, the Israeli government transfers to the PA hundreds of millions of shekels," said Maurice Hirsch Adv, director of legal strategies at PMW."Instead of using that money to promote peace, the PA uses the money, in complete breach of the accords, to fund its pugnacious ' Pay-for-Slay ' policy."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

In 2020, the PA spent at least NIS 512 million ($159 million) for pay for slay payments, as well as hundreds of millions of shekels for wounded terrorists and families of dead terrorists, according to PMW.

Udi and Ruth Fogel, as well as their children Yoav, 11, Elad, 4 and Hadas, 3 months, were murdered by Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank settlement of Itamar in 2011.