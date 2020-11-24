The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Musical rehab program for IDF soldiers suffering from PTSD facing closure

Between 10%-15% of injured soldiers suffer from PTSD, with about 4,000 people across Israel suffering from the condition.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 24, 2020 09:37
Avihai Hollender (photo credit: EYAL HIRSCH)
Avihai Hollender
(photo credit: EYAL HIRSCH)
A musical education program that helps rehabilitate IDF soldiers suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is facing closure due to budget cuts caused by the coronavirus crisis.
Soul Key, a program at The Israeli Conservatory for Music in Tel Aviv, was founded five years ago and is the only program of its kind in the world, according to their press release.

Some 60 former combat soldiers, from the Yom Kippur War until Operation Protective Edge, are students in the program.
“Treating our soldiers, our sons, in hospitals - is an idea that is hard to wrap your head around, and rightly so, that is why I looked for an alternative that would allow rehabilitation in a normal environment,” said Ifat Greenwald-Cohen, an alumnus of the conservatory who was gravely injured in the Tze'elim Disaster A training accident and helped create the Soul Key program.
“There aren’t enough words that can explain a traumatic experience," added Greenwald-Cohen. "I remember myself lying in bed in the hospital after the Tze’elim disaster, I was listening to music - and I started crying. Through the music I was able to process the mental pain and connect to it.”
Greenwald-Cohen explained that he created the program because he saw how those suffering from PTSD were often isolated and stigmatized and he wanted to create a non-stigmatized rehabilitation environment in "the heart of Israeli society."
"There is a need for social awareness and understanding of the hardships, needs and appreciation that these soldiers deserve," added Greenwald-Cohen. "People rehabilitate where there is a purpose and where there is constant progress with meaningful results. Due to the success of the 'Soul Key' program, my dream is to open several other centers across the world where there is a need to spread the message."
Between 10%-15% of injured soldiers suffer from PTSD, with about 4,000 people across Israel suffering from the condition.
Soul Key is turning to the public with a fundraising campaign asking for donations to help keep the program running during the coronavirus crisis and to help expand the program to other locations around the world.
 
One of the students of the program, Avihai Hollender, released a song and music video as part of the campaign called "Father can’t find peace" which discusses the pain and hardships of living with PTSD. Watch above.


Tags IDF music PTSD therapy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gantz's Submarine Affair probe just the tip of the iceberg By JPOST EDITORIAL
The two sides of Israel - in space and on the ground By DAVID BRINN
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu only knows how to destroy democracy By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Christiane Amanpour, Jeremy Corbyn's ill-deserved reprieves – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by