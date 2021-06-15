Muslim man saves neighbor's life just before Friday prayers

A 60-year-old man had suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on his living room floor. Worried family members had called emergency services for help. United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Muhammad Aliyan was preparing to go to prayers in the Beit Safafa neighborhood of Jerusalem on Friday when an emergency application on his phone alerted him to a medical emergency a few streets away. Instead of attending weekly prayers as usual, he responded to the call, and arrived at the address indicated.A 60-year-old man had suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on his living room floor. Worried family members had called emergency services for help.

Arriving to the scene within two minutes, Aliyan reportedly immediately began to perform CPR on the man, alongside another United Hatzalah volunteer, Yechiel Mayburg, who was also at the scene.

"After the third shock was administered, the man began to resist compressions, a sign that he was coming back to life,” Aliyan recalled. The team continued their efforts which included medications and defibrillator use, and after a few minutes and multiple shocks to the heart, the man’s pulse came back and then disappeared again."After the third shock was administered, the man began to resist compressions, a sign that he was coming back to life,” Aliyan recalled.

“We worked together as a team and that made a huge difference in saving this man’s life. His pulse kept coming back and then fading again. This isn’t all that unusual, but it takes a dedicated team working together to save a life in these circumstances. Everyone has to chip in and help and I am happy that we did because the man is still alive today.” He noted that the success of the resuscitation effort was thanks to the combined efforts of all the people involved.“We worked together as a team and that made a huge difference in saving this man’s life. His pulse kept coming back and then fading again. This isn’t all that unusual, but it takes a dedicated team working together to save a life in these circumstances. Everyone has to chip in and help and I am happy that we did because the man is still alive today.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}