Palestinians call for day of rage to combat Jerusalem flag march

Palestinians have called for a day of rage in the West Bank, Gaza and Jerusalem among Israeli-Arabs on Tuesday, in protest of and during the rescheduled Jerusalem Day Flag March, Ynet reported.As part of the protests, Hamas has called on its supporters to arrive at the Temple Mount and the streets of the Old City in Jerusalem, with its organizers demanding that resistance parties in Lebanon and Gaza announce their intentions to protect the Temple Mount, the report added.The march had originally been cancelled due to security concerns after tensions broke out between Arabs and Jews in Jerusalem ahead of Jerusalem Day last month, but is expected to be rescheduled with ongoing discussions of the route it will take.