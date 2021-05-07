Muslim worshipers seen waving Hamas flags at Temple Mount

Muslim worshipers visiting the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City in light of Ramadan's last Friday prayers, were seen waving Hamas flags, a video published by Kan showed.
In preparation for the fourth and final Friday prayers of the month of Ramadan on the Temple Mount, usually attended by tens of thousands of people, several streets were closed to vehicular traffic in the Old City.יום שישי של סיום הרמדאן: מתפללים מניפים דגלי חמאס בהר הבית@nurityohanan pic.twitter.com/supLfL3e6N— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 7, 2021
The IDF had sent reinforcement to the capital in order to ensure that the day passes by without violent incidents.However, unlike the first Friday prayers of the Ramadan that saw no violent incidents and was considered a success by the Israel Police, due the logistical and security preparations held in advance, the last Friday of the Ramadan was somewhat different.
Two protesters were arrested in the Palestinian neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in east Jerusalem after violent clashes broke out between officers and protesters, demonstrating the planned eviction of Palestinian families from the neighborhood.