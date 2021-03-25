National Library highlights prominent figures' Passover experiences

Among some of the prominent figures included are Natan Sharansky, who recalled his first Passover seder in the Soviet Union under KGB surveillance, as well as another seder done in the Gulag as a political prisoner.

Sharansky, a former prisoner of Zion and minister in four Israeli cabinets, recalled the connection between his experiences and the story of Passover itself, noting one line from the Haggadah that read "This year we are slaves, next year free men; this year we are here, and next year in Jerusalem."

Other prominent figures included were Daniel Kurtzer, who recalled celebrating Passover as the US ambassador to Egypt, activist and educator Alice Shalvi, who celebrated during the Battle Of London during WWII and author Dara Horn.

The stories will appear on The Librarians, an official publication of the National Library focusing on Jewish , Israeli and Middle Eastern history, and was developed as part of Gesher L’Europa, an initiative of the library seeking to connect with people and institutions in Europe.

