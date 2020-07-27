The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
National project aims to help small businesses grow during pandemic

The initiative comes after President Reuven Rivlin called upon Israel's business leaders to come up with creative solutions for overcoming social-economic challenges brought on by the pandemic.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JULY 27, 2020 12:59
Small business owners of Jerusalem Boulevard in Jaffa, on April 30, 2019. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Small business owners of Jerusalem Boulevard in Jaffa, on April 30, 2019.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
A new national project to support small businesses in building their digital presence and growing during the coronavirus pandemic was announced on Monday.
The project is the outcome of a collaboration between Facebook Israel, the Social-Economic Forum established by Israel's business sector presidency and 2B Friendly, an organization that promotes business and social integration, while helping business owners reach a larger audience. 
The initiative comes a few months after President Reuven Rivlin called upon Israel's business leaders to come up with creative solutions for overcoming the social-economic challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The project is meant to help small businesses, only 14% of which operate digitally today, in taking their first steps in the world of digital transformation, creating a digital presence and reaching potential consumers faster. The purpose is giving small business owners the opportunity to get back on their feet and even grow during and after the coronavirus pandemic, but also helping them in the long term to adapt and remain relevant in our changing world. 
The project will include Israel's leading experts from the biggest start-ups and businesses in the country. Training will focus on tools and capabilities required for building a digital infrastructure for business purposes from beginning to end, including operation, logistics, marketing, sales and customer service on digital platforms. 
Dominant companies that have already joined the initiative and will contribute their knowledge and personnel for the cause include the Israel Aerospace Industry (IAI,) Fiverr, Wix, AppsVillage, HoneyBook, ZigZag, Lightricks and monday.com.
The project will first pilot in two peripheral areas in Israel, the Galilee and the Negev, encompassing 21 local authorities and including 500 small businesses.
Rivlin congratulated the initiative and the involved companies for their leadership and contribution to Israel's society and economy in these challenging times.
"Small and medium businesses are us, all of us- they're our business. This is the time to strengthen them, to purchase local produce and to equip them with tools that won't only allow them to survive the crisis, but will make them stronger in light of our changing consuming habits, with a stronger base for long-term growth, Rivlin said, adding that "Our solidarity is the key to our resilience. Now and forever."
 


