Israeli Navy emerges out of corona, exercises multi-domain combat

This week, for the first time, since the outbreak of the virus in Israel, While the coronavirus was a major hit to the entire IDF exercises apparatus, for the navy it was devastating.This week, for the first time, since the outbreak of the virus in Israel, Shayetet 3 (the Navy’s corvette unit) conducted a full and complete drill.

Lt.-Gen. Omri Arberboy, OC INS Eilat told the Jerusalem Post on Thursday that the IDF prioritization of the navy allowed his corvette and unit to restore the intensive drills routines, which are critical to preserving the Navy’s abilities.

"The ability to create some sort of separation between the soldiers is impossible here on the ship. We can't create 'capsules' here, and there's no use to walk around with masks on board because we all eat and sleep at the same places. The danger of someone infecting an entire ship was a tangible threat. "The corona had a major impact on Shayetet 3, because of our unusual service conditions," Arberboy said.

A sailor on the OC INS Eilat takes part in the first naval drill held since COVID-19 broke out/ IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT “So our concerns of the effect of the corona was real. One infection could stop a ship from carrying out activities, and it’s not like the IDF has 200 ships… The IDF prioritizing the Navy, and the Shayetet 3 specifically put us in a great place, and now we have a 100% vaccination rate.”

Arberboy said this week’s drill was the first time since the outbreak of the virus that his ship could exercise with a full staff.

“For the first time, we had with us onboard command and control personnel, and reservists. It is significant — the reservists are a source of knowledge that keeps us at the right professional level. This drill marked the first step, I hope, toward our normal routine in the post-corona world,“ he said.

Shayetet 3 is considered to be one the most operational combat units in the IDF. It operates frequently beyond Israeli borders, and contributes to help maintain the IDF’s updated intelligence apparatus.

Sailors on the OC INS Eilat take part in the first naval drill held since COVID-19 broke out/ IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT During the drill, the Saar 5 and Saar 4.5 corvettes of the unit exercised scenarios that are connected to the main two tasks of the Navy — protecting Israeli strategical assists in the sea, and guaranteeing that ships could sail free into and out of Israel.

“Protecting this right is highly important for Israel,” Arberboy said. “Some 95% of Israel’s trade is conducted through the sea — [it includes] fuel, food, and vehicles. Keeping this artery open during emergency times is critical for Israel,” he said.

“In the drill we practiced operating in war conditions, which includes uncertainty, changing the mission by surprise, and quickly adjusting to a new one, and lack of sleep,” he added. “Part of the drill was understanding the developing of the abilities of the enemy and providing the right answer to it. Our goal is to be able to perfectly prevent it — not 90%, but all of it. 90% would be considered a total failure.”

Another aspect of the drill was to bring forward the multi-domain combat abilities of the ships.

“Through our advanced command and control systems, and advanced firepower — which most of is a secret — we have the ability to operate with other army units, and help the efforts of the ground and air forces, ” Arberboy said. “The ships have a critical role in achieving a victory in war."