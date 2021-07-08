Nearly half of Israeli tech investment is in Tel Aviv - report

Tel Aviv tech companies accounted for 20% of the Israeli tech workforce and generated nearly half of the total volume of investments and exit value, according to a report published by the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality Center for Economic & Social Research, Tel Aviv Global & Tourism, and IVC Research Center.

Despite the global pandemic, 2020 was a formidable year for the Tel Aviv tech scene, the report said. Investments in Tel Aviv tech companies soared to $6.8 billion last year, 34% higher than in 2019 and representing 48% of all investments in Israeli tech companies.

Tel Aviv tech company exits reached a record $4.43 billion in 2020, a 20% increase compared to 2019 and 46% of all exits by value. During the past five years, the number of tech companies active in Tel Aviv grew by 25% compared to a 16% increase across Israel. Foreign investors held 68% of total investments in Tel Aviv companies, the report noted.

The city has 20 'unicorns' valued at more than $1 billion, with 14 of those joining the list during 2000, it said.

"The Tel Aviv-Yafo innovation ecosystem enjoyed a remarkable year, breaking many records," said Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai . "Throughout the report, it is clear that outstanding human capital is one of the main reasons for the success of the ecosystem. Tel Aviv’s talent is a magnet for multinational corporations and foreign investors who join the growing local scene of innovators. The tech industry demonstrated its value to our city and country throughout this challenging year, while its cutting-edge ideas and developments remain at the forefront of global innovation. Tel Aviv-Yafo will remain an international center of attraction for human capital and financial capital."

