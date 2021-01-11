Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai, who intends to run in the upcoming national elections, was reprimanded by the High Court of Justice for the removal of the Middle East Forum's (MEF) Israel Victory Project billboard campaign in several locations in Tel Aviv last year.The billboards show Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on their knees with white flags. "Peace is only made with defeated enemies," was written on the billboards. During last March's election MEF put up several billboards of their Israel Victory Project, in prominent Tel Aviv locations; Huldai ordered them to be taken down within several hours after being put up. Huldai said that the billboards "incited violence." The billboards were even compared to Nazi imagery by Huldai and his spokesman. Justice Alex Stein wrote that Huldai "must refrain from exercising executive power in a manner that purports to dictate values and instill in citizens his personal ideology."MEF president Daniel Pipes added that “MEF plans to repost the IVP billboards – just in time for new national elections and for Ron Huldai’s participation in them.”The billboards were put up in the MEF's campaign to convince the Israeli populace that the only way to peace with the Palestinians is to force them to give up their rejection of Israel.
