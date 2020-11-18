Negotiation details of Netanyahu adviser Ari Harow's plea deal revealed

New details about the negotiation of a state witness deal for Ari Harow, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's former advisor and chief of staff indicted for fraud and breach of trust, became public on Wednesday, Kan News reported.Israel's deputy state attorney reportedly believed that the charges against Harow were serious enough that jail time should be part of the witness deal, but Harow and his lawyer said that they would refuse to accept such a deal and would only accept community service. Harow's attorney also refused the suggestion of a fine amounting to NIS 5 million, and stated that they would be open to paying a fine closer to NIS 1 million.After negotiations and after the amount that Harow allegedly made through illegal activity became clear, the state attorney and Harow's attorney settled on a NIS 700,000 fine and six months of community service.Harow will likely also be required to pay a fine to tax authorities, Kan reported. The indictment against Harow was filed based on these negotiations in August as part of the state witness deal.
