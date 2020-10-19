Netanyahu boards ship from UAE to highlight economic boost from ties

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boarded a ship in the Haifa Port that reached Israel from the United Arab Emirates to tout the economic benefits for Israel from the countries’ newly-established relations.“I asked what’s in these containers, and they told me it’s washing machines,” Netanyahu said of the second ship from Dubai docking in Haifa. “This is lowering the prices of washing machines, of electronic devices and food. “Everything that arrives here will simply lower the cost of living and every citizen of Israel will feel it in his pocket,” he added. “These are the fruits of peace.”Netanyahu explained that Israel used to be “an alley with no outlet,” such that one could arrive in Israel from the West and leave from the same direction, but could not sail or fly from Israel in any other direction.Now, Israel has agreements with Jordan for overflights and Saudi Arabia allows flights between Israel and the UAE to fly over its airspace. “This is an air, land and sea, technological, trade and human intersection,” Netanyahu added. “It’s a very big thing.”The prime minister’s remarks came a day after an Israeli delegation signed a declaration of peace and diplomatic ties with Bahrain, as part of the Abraham Accords, which Israel also signed with the UAE. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });The “Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic, Peaceful and Friendly Relations Between the State of Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain,” released on Monday, states that ties between the countries is in their common interest and will promote their economic development, peace and stability.The agreement states that the countries recognize each other’s sovereignty, that they will establish reciprocal embassies and exchange ambassadors, and that they will pursue bilateral agreements in numerous fields, including finance and investment, civil aviation, security, visas and consular services, agriculture and food security, and others.The document does not mention the Palestinians or a two-state solution, nor does it include the suspension of the government of Israel’s plan to apply sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria, which came in conjunction with ties with the UAE.