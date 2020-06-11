The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netanyahu calls to imprison journalist for criticizing him

Gantz: Journalists must criticize us politicians

By TAMAR BEERI  
JUNE 11, 2020 16:54
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking at the Knesset, February 2020. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking at the Knesset, February 2020.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video on his Facebook page on Wednesday night, criticizing Channel 13 investigative reporter Raviv Drucker of carrying out a "criminal court martial" against the prime minister, "disrupting legal proceedings and threatening state witnesses to change the minds of the judges."
Drucker and Netanyahu have a notorious animosity, though the specific response came after Drucker did not present Netanyahu's or the Likud's response to the mentioned investigation into Case 4000 – which discusses an alleged bribery deal struck by Netanyahu – as he claimed that it was not relevant and attacked Drucker rather than addressing the situation. Channel 13 had originally turned to the Likud Party for the response, but deemed it irrelevant before the story was aired.
Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz attacked Netanyahu on Twitter for his response to Drucker, stating that "the role of journalists is to criticize us politicians."
Gantz had been responding to Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, who had tweeted, "This morning, as well, is a reminder that the role of journalists is to criticize the government: to criticize me and the rest of the politicians. I will do everything so that in Israel, there will be free, reliable, balanced and diverse press."
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi responded critically, as well, stating that "the statement that a journalist must sit in prison for a publication is outrageous and unacceptable in a democratic state."
In the Facebook post, Netanyahu claimed that "the fact that the trained officials do not arrest Drucker and let him go wild with leaks and extortion in threats to witnesses, only strengthens the feeling that in anything to do with Netanyahu, the game is addictive.
"In a revised world, Raviv Drucker would have gone to jail today for broadcasting criminal leaks and disrupting court proceedings, but when the goal of the media is to overthrow the right-wing leader Netanyahu at all costs, it seems as though everything is allowed.
"The time has come for journalists to stop being a microphone for the irrelevant and violent responses of Netanyahu," Drucker said in response to Netanyahu's attack. "We broadcasted in the past some responses like this, and it was a mistake."
Following the scandal, Netanyahu shared a post by Globes journalist Eli Tzippori on his Facebook page which claims that journalists are cooperating with the prosecutor's office in criminal relations in order to gain immunity.
"Raviv Drucker is the biggest cheater in the history of Israeli media – and his place is indeed in investigations and prison (if we only were a revised country in which journalists who cooperate with the prosecutor's office in criminal relations do not get immunity from [Attorney-General Avichay] Mandelblit)," the post states.
Drucker and Netanyahu's animosity famously began years prior, escalating in 2016 when Drucker published numerous investigative reports on Netanyahu, one of which referred to Case 3000; Drucker said that Netanyahu's lawyer and second cousin, David Shimron, had previously represented a German submarine manufacturer during a deal between the company and Israel. Drucker presented the circumstances as a conflict of interests.


