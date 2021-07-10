The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Netanyahu expected to leave Balfour on Saturday night after 12 years

Starting Sunday, the residence will be used by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. However, the newly-elected Prime Minister's family is not expected to move in.

By GADI ZAIG, TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JULY 10, 2021 22:08
A fake moving truck titled "Crime Minister Movers" on Balfour comes to "Take Bibi home" (photo credit: Courtesy)
A fake moving truck titled "Crime Minister Movers" on Balfour comes to "Take Bibi home"
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family are set to leave the Balfour residence Saturday evening after 12 years of living there.
On Friday, N12 reported that the Netanyahu family had left Balfour. However, on Saturday it was reported that the family had spent the weekend in the official residence and was expected to leave on Saturday night.   

According to sources acquainted with the Netanyahus, the family will relocate to Caesarea and will occasionally spend time in their Jerusalem apartment. 

The family's departure from the residence has reportedly been ongoing for the past few days. Multiple cars were reported leaving the Balfour complex during the past few days that belonged to Netanyahu's official convoy.
Three weeks ago, Netanyahu was criticized for remaining in Balfour and holding meetings there even after the inauguration of the Bennett-Lapid government. Netanyahu eventually agreed that he and his family would leave the complex by July 10, and that no official meetings would be held there until that date. 
Starting Sunday, the residence will be used by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. However, the newly-elected Prime Minister's family is not expected to move in, but will rather continue living in Ra'anana so that his children can continue learning in their current education system. 
"Crime Minister" activists demonstrated on Saturday in front of the former prime minister's official residence on Balfour Street, stating that "after 12 years of corruption and incitement, Israeli citizens deserve to see the accused and his family evacuated."
However, "Crime Minister" also stated that "even now, it is unknown whether the family has left the residence."
The Balfour residence has been used as the official residence of Israeli prime ministers since 1974. However, it has become a symbol of Netanyahu in recent years, partly because of the ongoing protests held there on a weekly basis for the past year and partly because of the various scandals surrounding the expenses of the Netanyahu family and the working conditions at the residence.  


