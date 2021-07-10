Netanyahu expected to leave Balfour on Saturday night after 12 years

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family are set to leave the Balfour residence Saturday evening after 12 years of living there.On Friday, N12 reported that the Netanyahu family had left Balfour. However, on Saturday it was reported that the family had spent the weekend in the official residence and was expected to leave on Saturday night.
According to sources acquainted with the Netanyahus, the family will relocate to Caesarea and will occasionally spend time in their Jerusalem apartment.
The family's departure from the residence has reportedly been ongoing for the past few days. Multiple cars were reported leaving the Balfour complex during the past few days that belonged to Netanyahu's official convoy.Three weeks ago, Netanyahu was criticized for remaining in Balfour and holding meetings there even after the inauguration of the Bennett-Lapid government. Netanyahu eventually agreed that he and his family would leave the complex by July 10, and that no official meetings would be held there until that date. Starting Sunday, the residence will be used by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. However, the newly-elected Prime Minister's family is not expected to move in, but will rather continue living in Ra'anana so that his children can continue learning in their current education system. "Crime Minister" activists demonstrated on Saturday in front of the former prime minister's official residence on Balfour Street, stating that "after 12 years of corruption and incitement, Israeli citizens deserve to see the accused and his family evacuated."However, "Crime Minister" also stated that "even now, it is unknown whether the family has left the residence."The Balfour residence has been used as the official residence of Israeli prime ministers since 1974. However, it has become a symbol of Netanyahu in recent years, partly because of the ongoing protests held there on a weekly basis for the past year and partly because of the various scandals surrounding the expenses of the Netanyahu family and the working conditions at the residence.
לאחר 12 שנה: משפחת נתניהו עזבה היום את בלפור https://t.co/pjwCaJ8dsa pic.twitter.com/2piPJFq3BM— החדשות - N12 (@N12News) July 9, 2021
משפחת נתניהו צפויה לפנות הערב את המעון בבלפור באופן סופי. המפגינים: "רוצים לראות אותו עוזב את המקום". הבית יעבור הכנה כדי שבנט יוכל להיכנס אליו@VeredPelman #חדשותהשבת pic.twitter.com/vtRXBC6mq0— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 10, 2021
