Netanyahu faces backlash for not docking PA 'pay for slay' funds

Bennett: "You say you want to fight terrorism. The best way to do it is to dry it out and take away its money."

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JUNE 3, 2020 15:00
Money for terror. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Money for terror.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The government transferred the full sum of the Palestinian Authority’s tax and tariff funds despite a law requiring it to deduct the amount paid to terrorists and their families, sparking outrage in the Knesset on Wednesday.
Likud MK Avi Dichter said "Funds for terrorists are fuel for the terrorist machine against Israel. The war on finance is a war on terror."
"The law isn't a recommendation; the law is a requirement," said Dichter, who proposed what has been nicknamed the "Pay For Slay Law" passed in 2018 to dock terrorist salaries from tax transfers to the PA.
Before the law passed, the Defense Ministry under then-minister Avigdor Liberman sought to have the deduction be optional, but Dichter and the bill’s co-sponsor, Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern, fought to make it a requirement.
Yamina MK Naftali Bennett, who was defense minister until two and a half weeks ago, said he did what the law required of him - prepare a report on how much the PA paid terrorists and their families - but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu never convened the necessary Security Cabinet meeting on the matter.
"You say you want to fight terrorism. The best way to do it is to dry it out and take away its money," Bennett said.
The Prime Minister's Office told KAN: "The delay in deducting tax funds to the Palestinian Authority did not come from a change in approach. We will act in accordance with the law."
In addition to not deducting the funds paid to terrorists, Israel loaned the PA NIS 800 million last month to overcome its current economic crisis, deepened by the "Pay for Slay Law" and the coronavirus pandemic.
Since the law went into effect, Israel has deducted over NIS 700m. from the taxes and tariffs it collects for the PA in accordance with the Oslo Accords, but it has not docked any of the funds in 2020.
The law states that at the start of each year, the Defense Ministry must provide the Security Cabinet with a report on how much the PA spent on terrorists’ salaries, and the cabinet must then deduct those funds from the tax transfers.
The PA paid NIS 517.4m. in 2019 on salaries for terrorists in Israeli prisons and the families of terrorists Israel killed, an increase of more than NIS 15m. from the previous year.
These payments are in the PA's annual budget; the salaries are determined by the length of prison sentence, such that the more Israelis a terrorist kills or maims, the more money he would get.


Tags Palestinian Authority Terrorism terror funding pay for slay Israeli–Palestinian conflict
