Netanyahu files police complaint over threats against him and his family

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has filed a police complaint over death threats made against him and his family.

“A few days ago, I filed a complaint with the police about a series of threats to murder me and my family,” Netanyahu tweeted Monday. “Today, unfortunately, I had to file another complaint against a vile man who detailed how he intended to murder me and my family.”

The tweet included a screenshot of one of the threats, which called for Netanyahu , his wife and two sons to be beheaded, and then have their bodies hung from the balcony of the prime minister’s residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem.

“When will the media and the left, who do not stop for a moment trying to topple a right-wing prime minister, finally condemn the unruly and incessant incitement against me and against my family?” he also tweeted.

In recent weeks, at least three men have been questioned for threats against Netanyahu or his son Yair.