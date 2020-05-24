Netanyahu: Khamenei is putting himself in danger by threatening Israel

Anyone who threatens Israel is in danger, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned, responding in his comments at the opening of Sunday’s cabinet meeting to remarks by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the weekend.Announcing the formation of the new government’s Diplomatic and Security Cabinet, Netanyahu warned: “The threats haven’t stopped. You hear Khamenei threaten us with destruction. "Anyone threatening us with destruction won’t succeed and puts himself in great danger.”“It is our policy to oppose Iranian aggression everywhere,” Netanyahu said. “We are blocking them from establishing bases in Syria and…developing weapons in Syria that can endanger the State of Israel.”