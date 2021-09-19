Netanyahu mocks Biden in video about Israel-US meeting

Israel's former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was seen mocking US President Joe Biden in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday.

In the video, someone off-camera can be heard saying to Netanyahu "You know, Bennett met with Biden," to which Netanyahu replied "I heard. I heard that Biden was very attentive and dropped his head in agreement," while copying the head motion that led many to think that Biden had fallen asleep during his meeting with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Many assumed that Biden fell asleep after MK Galit Distel Atbaryan tweeted a video from the meeting in which it looks like Biden had fallen asleep, writing "for some reason the Israeli media fell asleep themselves and didn't notice this historical bit. I thought you should know anyway."

The tweet was flagged by Twitter as containing "manipulated media".



משום מה התקשורת הישראלית נרדמה בעצמה ולא שמה לב לקטע ההיסטורי הזה. חשבתי שבכל זאת כדאי שתכירו pic.twitter.com/Stb4socnlC August 28, 2021

USA Today reported a few days after the meeting that the claim was fake, and the tweeted video only showed a brief moment when Biden lowered his head in agreement, but the rest of the video from the meeting shows Biden very much awake.

Bennett himself was satisfied with the way the meeting went, saying that it was an excellent meeting and inviting Biden to visit him in Israel.

Meretz tweeted in response to Netanyahu's video, saying "the opposition leader and full-time defendant mocks the president of the US, a pathetic mocking that humiliates mainly Netanyahu and the party he leads."

The tweet went on to give Netanyahu three recommendations: "1. apologize, 2. Get out of our sight and 3. go worry about your trial. We are too busy clearing up the mess you left behind."