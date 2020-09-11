The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Netanyahu on 9/11: We shall always stand with the United States

Some 2,996 people were killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks.

By CODY LEVINE  
SEPTEMBER 11, 2020 18:36
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu speaks about the Israel-UAE peace accords, in Jerusalem last month.
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu speaks about the Israel-UAE peace accords, in Jerusalem last month.
(photo credit: DEBBIE HILL/REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commemorated Friday those killed during the September 11 attacks on the United States.

In a statement on Twitter, Netanyahu wrote that "Today we remember all those who perished in the greatest terrorist crime in history, committed on September 11, 2001."
He added that "We shall always stand with the United States and free people everywhere in fighting the evil of terrorism."
Some 2,996 people were killed in terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon and on Flight 93 in Pennsylvania, which crashed after being thwarted by passengers on the plane.
Approximately 25,000 people were injured as a result of the attacks, while many more first responders also lost their lives in the years following due to the health effects involved in rescuing trapped survivors.


