Netanyahu on 9/11: We shall always stand with the United States

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commemorated Friday those killed during the September 11 attacks on the United States.
In a statement on Twitter, Netanyahu wrote that "Today we remember all those who perished in the greatest terrorist crime in history, committed on September 11, 2001."He added that "We shall always stand with the United States and free people everywhere in fighting the evil of terrorism."Some 2,996 people were killed in terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon and on Flight 93 in Pennsylvania, which crashed after being thwarted by passengers on the plane. Approximately 25,000 people were injured as a result of the attacks, while many more first responders also lost their lives in the years following due to the health effects involved in rescuing trapped survivors.
