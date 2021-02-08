Netanyahu on Biden snub: US-Israel alliance remains strong

“I spoke with President Biden right after his victory,” Netanyahu said, when asked about the matter in a press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Biden is “calling according to the order that he sees fit… He hasn’t reached the Middle East yet,” the prime minister added.

Netanyahu said he has “no doubt our alliance is strong. It doesn't mean we agree on everything but the alliance is strong and so is our friendship of almost 40 years.”

