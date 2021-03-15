Netanyahu orders flights from Jordan halted in 'borderline insane' move

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to stop flights from Jordan after being barred from flying to the UAE on Thursday via the Hashemite Kingdom’s airspace, Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, reported on Sunday.

The decision was called “borderline insane,” by experts in the field. Not only is such a one-sided step a violation of the peace accords between the two countries, non-Jordanian planes too would not be able to fly over Israel even if they do not even hail from Amman. Transportation Minister Miri Regev approved Netanyahu’s demand and with the instruction gave the relevant bodies 45 minutes to inform their Jordanian counterparts about the change.The decision was called “borderline insane,” by experts in the field. Not only is such a one-sided step a violation of the peace accords between the two countries, non-Jordanian planes too would not be able to fly over Israel even if they do not even hail from Amman.

Netanyahu was allegedly so angered by the Jordanian refusal to allow him to fly over its airspace to visit the UAE he ordered the move without speaking with anyone else, including the top ranking experts who are meant to offer the government guidance within the intelligence or diplomatic communities.

The report claimed that rather than obeying the instruction, which would have been a calamity, the airport officials flatly refused to carry it out, simply posing the Transportation Ministry a series of logical questions such as: What would happen to planes already in the air who planned on heading to their destination over Israel? Is Israel going to demand US planes also bypass it if they come from the east?

Allegedly, once cabinet secretary Tzachi Braverman was informed that such a move would cause a massive retaliation, he checked with the PM only to return with a simple message: Do as Netanyahu said.

The report claims that the Jordanians never actually refused Netanyahu anything but rather declined to give the UAE plane in Jordan permission to fly to Israel to pick up the PM. The UAE also did not blame their hosts but "technical issues." It was Netanyahu who decided the guilty party is Jordan and on such a fierce reaction, without any due process.

Netanyahu seemed to have reconsidered on his own and in the space of 90 minutes the order was cancelled. However, those who already fear the long serving PM no longer distinguishes between his own interests and that of the country will point to this incident as further evidence their concern is valid.

Netanyahu himself downplayed such reports in his speech to the nation, calling the whole thing a misunderstanding that was resolved in a few hours.

The situation with Jordan blew up last week when the Jordanian Crown Prince was on his way to visit Jerusalem and his security detail was asked to wait as the Jordanians exceeded the amount of people first agreed upon. Rather than wait, the young royal simply cancelled the visit. The Jordanian's alleged refusal to allow the UAE plane to depart was after this incident.