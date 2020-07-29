The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netanyahu slams violence against protesters, says threats at him ignored

PM accuses media, public figures of ignoring ‘incitement’ and ‘threats of murder’ against him and his family

By JEREMY SHARON  
JULY 29, 2020 15:45
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the government cabinet meeting, June 28, 2020 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the government cabinet meeting, June 28, 2020
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Wednesday afternoon the attacks on anti-government demonstrators which took place Tuesday night, but said in the same message that there was insufficient condemnation of violence from left-wing protestors and of threats made against him.
Protestors in a demonstration in Tel Aviv against Netanyahu and Public Security Minister Amir Ohana were attacked by a group of several men who beat demonstrators with clubs.
At least five demonstrators required treatment in hospital for their wounds, some of whom could be seen bleeding profusely from wounds they sustained.
Three men were arrested by the police on Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of involvement in the attacks on protestors.
“There is no place for violence for any reason,” said Netanyahu of the incident, saying he expected the police to find those responsible and bring them to justice.
“At the same time, there is no place for incitement and threats of murder, implicit and explicit, against me or my family,” he continued, adding that a an exhibit of Jesus’ Last Supper but featuring Netanyahu instead of Jesus installed in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on Wednesday was a threat to crucify him.
He referenced a recent incident in which a policeman was badly injured during anti-government protests outside the prime minister’s residence, and the arrest of a man on Tuesday carrying two knives outside the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on suspicion of threatening Netanyahu, and said the media and public figures ignore such incidents.
He specifically accused leader of the opposition and Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid of ignoring such incidents, and said he “encourages groups of anarchists whose goal is to violate public order and undermine the foundations of Israeli society.”
“I expect everyone to have one position: to denounce all violence and all incitement,” said Netanyahu.
He also called for a reduction in political and societal tension, saying the central goal of the country at the moment should be defeating the COVID-19 epidemic.
Lapid said in response “Yes, I do encourage protestors. Yes, Yesh Atid people are part of the protests. Yes, we we will continue to fight hatred and the venom you propagate around you until we eject you from [the prime minister’s residence on] Balfour [Street].”


