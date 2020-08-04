The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu: Strange manifestations at protests

"There are strange phenomena with non-stop incitement against me, my wife and my family. There are even direct calls for murder that are barely reported."

By GIL HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 4, 2020 13:42
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel March 3, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel March 3, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to condemn his son, Yair, on Tuesday for referring to protesters against the government as "aliens."
Speaking on a visit to the Homefront Command, Netanyahu was asked to respond to his son saying that he shows his father scenes from the demonstrations to entertain him.
"They are political left-wing protests fueled by left-wing organizations and unfortunately encouraged by the media," the prime minister said. "There are strange phenomena with non-stop incitement against me, my wife and my family. There are even direct calls for murder that are barely reported. These phenomena are what my son referred to."
Netanyahu said the country should be worried about the "incitement from top-rank politicians."  He said "governments are replaced only in the ballot box," not demonstrations.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid responded that "what is truly a strange manifestation is a government with 36 ministers (there are 34) at a time of an economic crisis with 21% unemployment and a million shekels in tax benefits for a prime minister when people do not have what to eat." He said a prime minister with three grave criminal indictments was also a strange manifestation.
"We cannot compete with strange manifestations," Lapid said. "This disconnected government is one of the strangest and worst manifestations in the history of the state. 
The Black Flag protest movement responded that "the worst prime minister in the history of the State of Israel is continuing his panic attacks, but we will continue to see him outside [his official residence] on Balfour Street."
Yair Netanyahu referred to the various protesters against his father, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as "aliens" in an interview to Galey Israel Radio on Monday.
"I let him see select parts," Yair said when asked about whether the two watch the videos together. "I try and not show him the obscene things, because that would be unpleasant, but you know, he finds it entertaining, gives him a bit of strength even."
Also at Homefront Command, Netanyahu answered a question about the state budget by saying that a budget needed to be passed immediately without connection to politics.
"I have no intention of breaking up the government, and I have no intention of initiating an election," he said.
On Wednesday, Netanyahu will have to attend a special session at the Knesset at the request of 40 opposition MKs. Netanyahu will have to listen to them for an hour and then to respond to them. The special session was initiated by the Meretz faction.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu protests israel protest Yair Netanyahu
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No, Mr. Netanyahu, the Israeli media is not like North Korea's By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Amotz Asa-El At 20, Bashar Assad's rule is the shame of the Arab world By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Moderna CMO sells shares as final vaccine trials begin, raising concerns
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by