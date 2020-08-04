Netanyahu: Strange manifestations at protests

Speaking on a visit to the Homefront Command, Netanyahu was asked to respond to his son saying that he shows his father scenes from the demonstrations to entertain him.

"They are political left-wing protests fueled by left-wing organizations and unfortunately encouraged by the media," the prime minister said. "There are strange phenomena with non-stop incitement against me, my wife and my family. There are even direct calls for murder that are barely reported. These phenomena are what my son referred to."

Netanyahu said the country should be worried about the "incitement from top-rank politicians." He said "governments are replaced only in the ballot box," not demonstrations.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid responded that "what is truly a strange manifestation is a government with 36 ministers (there are 34) at a time of an economic crisis with 21% unemployment and a million shekels in tax benefits for a prime minister when people do not have what to eat." He said a prime minister with three grave criminal indictments was also a strange manifestation.

"We cannot compete with strange manifestations," Lapid said. "This disconnected government is one of the strangest and worst manifestations in the history of the state.

The Black Flag protest movement responded that "the worst prime minister in the history of the State of Israel is continuing his panic attacks, but we will continue to see him outside [his official residence] on Balfour Street."

Yair Netanyahu referred to the various protesters against his father, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as " aliens " in an interview to Galey Israel Radio on Monday.

Yair Netanyahu referred to the various protesters against his father, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as " aliens " in an interview to Galey Israel Radio on Monday.

"I let him see select parts," Yair said when asked about whether the two watch the videos together. "I try and not show him the obscene things, because that would be unpleasant, but you know, he finds it entertaining, gives him a bit of strength even."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to condemn his son, Yair, on Tuesday for referring to protesters against the government as "aliens."