Netanyahu to Israelis: Have fun, we're easing coronavirus restrictions

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave Israelis "some happy news" on Tuesday, announcing "the government approved the opening of restaurants, pubs, large parks [and] swimming pools.”





The government approved via phone voting on Tuesday the lifting of various restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country. Restaurants, bars and eateries will be able to serve seated patrons as of Wednesday. Additionally, swimming pools and cable cars will also be allowed to re-open.

Netanyahu said that “we want to help the economy,” but also to “ease your lives, to make it possible for you to get out, return to normalcy, get a cup of coffee, a glass of beer as well, so first of all have fun.”

Netanyahu warned that his administration is keeping an eye on the coronavirus outbreak and that “we will conduct accordingly. I hope we won’t have to change anything.”



Restrictions on condition social distancing were lifted, but masks must be worn. Additionally, gloves will be used in accordance with the "purple badge" guidelines that mark businesses that are safe to enter during the outbreak.

