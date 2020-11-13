The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu on corona vaccine: We see the light at the end of the tunnel

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein: "There is no vaccine for complacency"

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 13, 2020 13:42
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhau and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Friday offered a joint press conference to address the expected delivery of some eight million doses of the Pfizer vaccine candidate, assuming it is effective.
Late Thursday, the Health Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office announced that they had struck a deal with Pfizer to receive enough doses to vaccinate four million citizens. An interim analysis of the Pfizer vaccine found that it was at least 90% effective. 
The briefing Friday came at the same time as the Health Ministry reported a rise in morbidity. Some 817 people were diagnosed with the novel virus on Thursday - 2.1% of those screened. The reproduction rate (R) rose to one on Friday, an average of the rates in the general society (0.94), utlra-Orthodox community (0.92) and Arab sector (1.07).
The government is discussing enforcing new restrictions to help contain the spread of the virus, including night closures, raising fines and increasing the number of red zones. More grades and additional commerce was supposed to open up as early as Tuesday, but the Health Ministry had said that unless the reproduction rate is below 0.8 not further reliefs could be rolled out. 
A decision on the next steps is supposed to be made next week at the coronavirus cabinet meeting.
“This is a great day for the State of Israel, a great day on the road to victory over the coronavirus,” Netanyahu said. "At the moment we are signing the agreement with Pfizer. The ambition is that the supply will start in January and the supply will increase. It depends on the approval of the US and Israeli health authorities.
“Our national mission is to enable vaccination of every person in Israel,” he continued. “I am working with my colleagues around the world so that we can get the vaccine alongside leading countries in the world.”
He noted that the country has agreements with other "promising companies" and is working on more. 
Netanyahu said: "Today we see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Edelstein also welcomed the signing of the deal but warned that Israelis should not become complacent.
“There is no vaccine for complacency,” he said, reminding Israelis to follow Health Ministry regulations, wear masks and social distance.
He added that Israel is working on other ways to manage the virus, too, such as rapid testing.
Israel has vaccine deals with Moderna Inc. and Arcturus, both American companies. Hadassah-University Medical Center has signed an MOU with Russia for its Sputnik V vaccine, which earlier this week reported 92% efficacy.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Yuli Edelstein Coronavirus vaccine Pfizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu, crack down on Arab, haredi coronavirus violations By JPOST EDITORIAL
Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The lasting legacy of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Joe Biden is Israel's friend, but Trumpism is here to stay – opinion By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The policy divide between Netanyahu and Biden – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former chief rabbi of Great Britain, has died
Lord Jonathan Sacks, theologian, author, and former Chief Rabbi of the UK.
5 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by