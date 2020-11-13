Netanyahu on corona vaccine: We see the light at the end of the tunnel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhau and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Friday offered a joint press conference to address the expected delivery of some eight million doses of the Pfizer vaccine candidate, assuming it is effective.Late Thursday, the Health Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office announced that they had struck a deal with Pfizer to receive enough doses to vaccinate four million citizens. An interim analysis of the Pfizer vaccine found that it was at least 90% effective. The briefing Friday came at the same time as the Health Ministry reported a rise in morbidity. Some 817 people were diagnosed with the novel virus on Thursday - 2.1% of those screened. The reproduction rate (R) rose to one on Friday, an average of the rates in the general society (0.94), utlra-Orthodox community (0.92) and Arab sector (1.07).The government is discussing enforcing new restrictions to help contain the spread of the virus, including night closures, raising fines and increasing the number of red zones. More grades and additional commerce was supposed to open up as early as Tuesday, but the Health Ministry had said that unless the reproduction rate is below 0.8 not further reliefs could be rolled out. A decision on the next steps is supposed to be made next week at the coronavirus cabinet meeting.“This is a great day for the State of Israel, a great day on the road to victory over the coronavirus,” Netanyahu said. "At the moment we are signing the agreement with Pfizer. The ambition is that the supply will start in January and the supply will increase. It depends on the approval of the US and Israeli health authorities.“Our national mission is to enable vaccination of every person in Israel,” he continued. “I am working with my colleagues around the world so that we can get the vaccine alongside leading countries in the world.”
He noted that the country has agreements with other "promising companies" and is working on more. Netanyahu said: "Today we see the light at the end of the tunnel."Edelstein also welcomed the signing of the deal but warned that Israelis should not become complacent."There is no vaccine for complacency," he said, reminding Israelis to follow Health Ministry regulations, wear masks and social distance.He added that Israel is working on other ways to manage the virus, too, such as rapid testing.Israel has vaccine deals with Moderna Inc. and Arcturus, both American companies. Hadassah-University Medical Center has signed an MOU with Russia for its Sputnik V vaccine, which earlier this week reported 92% efficacy.