Netanyahu: Ultra-Orthodox, Smotrich 'do whatever I say'

Where else would he pull mandates from? Ultra-Orthodox parties, and the Religious Zionist party, all of whom do "whatever I want."

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
JANUARY 15, 2021 01:51
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein seen during the vaccination of the two million recipients, in Ramla, January 14, 2021. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein seen during the vaccination of the two million recipients, in Ramla, January 14, 2021.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Hours after Netanyahu put his efforts into pulling in as many Arab votes as he could, he set a new target: the "Shulmanim," a new party representing the interests of Israel's self-employed.
In his efforts to assure the group that it is worth it to join his coalition, he said that the other groups expected to join his coalition, the ultra-Orthodox parties, and Religious Zionist Party of Bezalel Smotrich "do whatever I say," in a leaked video obtained exclusively by N12.
The party was founded in 2019, and today holds over 200,000 self-employed Israelis.
Netanyahu reportedly offered him a prominent position in the Likud. When Karah refused, the meeting, which was leaked, was called.
They might join with Naftali Bennett's Yamina, or even form their own party, ahead of a coalition majority of 61 needed for the upcoming March elections.
When Netanyahu was asked by the group how these elections would be different when it comes to representing their interests, he responded, "Who is playing with you? Am I playing with you? Did I not help you? I almost completely sacrificed my political career to help you, not twice, not three times, but four times.
"I come from you, I understand you," he added.
Among their demands were a refund for business taxes and tending to those who didn't receive the coronavirus stimulus package.
Netanyahu cast the blame on other figures, including legal assistants and former Likud MK Moshe Kahlon.
Kahlon is expected to announce his retirement from politics on Monday, according to Ynet.
Though he has continued to serve as finance minister, Kahlon has kept a lower profile since the April 2019 elections. The move comes five years following his return to politics with his new political party, Kulanu.
In trying to woo the "Shulmanim" vote, Netanyahu discussed his political vision for the coalition win: without the figures he ran with before, but running off of the success of his handling of the coronavirus.
"I have one thing different this time [this election]: the coronavirus," he said.
He warned that, should they not join him, they are endangering the unity of the 61 majority that he is convinced he'll get, endangering the coalition.
He told them that he reckons he could pull 41 mandates from support for his coronavirus management, as well as from Arab voters, something he attempted to do on Wednesday in Nazareth, breaking headlines for the protests against his visit.
Where else would he pull mandates from? Ultra-Orthodox parties, and the Religious Zionist party, all of whom do "whatever I want."
The "Shulman" representatives insisted that they have certain demands that don't require a coalition to enact immediately.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


