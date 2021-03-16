Netanyahu: US approval needed for West Bank annexation

The annexation of West Bank settlements can only happen with the approval of the United States, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday in an interview with Ynet in advance of the March 23 election

“Without the approval of the United States president, I will not be applying sovereignty – and I have said that from the first moment,” Netanyahu said.

Although US President Joe Biden is vehemently opposed to any such plan, Netanyahu assured Ynet that the plan would still move forward.

"I still intend to do it,” Netanyahu said. He did not give a timeline for such sovereignty, but noted, “we have done many amazing things."

The failed plan to apply sovereignty to West Bank settlements has been a thorn in his side throughout the fourth election campaign, because Netanyahu hinted at it in the first election cycle in 2019 and then more directly pledged to do it in the second and third cycles.

Netanyahu briefly secured US support for that annexation, but both the US and Israel suspended the plan in favor of the Trump administration’s Abraham Accords, under whose rubric four normalization deals were reached between the Jewish state and its Arab neighbors.

The heads of the right-wing parties of New Hope and Yamina have both said they would respect that suspension, but most of the politicians in these parties as wells the Religious Zionist Party have continued to press for sovereignty.

Just last week, Transportation Minister Miri Regev (Likud) spoke of the application of sovereignty.

Those that support annexation have believed that Netanyahu should ignore that US and apply sovereignty, just as former Likud prime minister Menachem Begin did when it came to Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.

In his conversation with Ynet, Netanyahu, who was the last person in his party to support annexation, said that the idea for sovereignty had been his. He explained, however, that from the start he had always intended for the plan to occur with US consent.