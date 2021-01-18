Netanyahu’s COVID-19 fatal flights of folly - analysis

The failure of the government to effectively manage Ben-Gurion International Airport played a major role in exacerbating the coronavirus crisis that ultimately led to the deaths of more than 4,000 Israelis.While other countries with similar physical attributes to Israel implemented controls that kept infection outside their borders, Israel’s government ignored repeated recommendations to set effective policies. In March, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waited five days to shut its borders to American travelers, resulting in the infection of more than 70% of coronavirus infections during the first wave. In September, he fought to allow thousands of ultra-Orthodox Hasidim - against the recommendation of former coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu - to travel to and from Uman. It was then discovered that planes of sick people returned to the country.In November, masses of Arab Israelis traveled to Turkey. They came back to their communities, failing to enter isolation, which led to a surge of cases in their cities and towns. The Health Ministry reported that as many as two-third of returnees did not adhere to the quarantine requirement.Then, after the peace deal with the United Arab Emirates, Netanyahu encouraged Israelis to travel to Dubai and celebrate the agreement, despite the high level of infection in the country and the professional recommendation that the country should be labeled as “red,” requiring isolation upon return. Instead, Israelis traveled unbridled until last week when it was published that one-third of the coronavirus cases from abroad coming into Israel were from Dubai. And this does not include the entry into the country of the South African, British, and likely Brazilian and eventually United States mutations through this loophole at Ben-Gurion Airport that remained open despite hundreds of warnings against it.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });According to Yamina head Naftali Bennett, who is also a candidate for prime minister, some 750,000 people traveled into the country through the airport since March in what he called a “huge fiasco” and “a failure in the dimensions of the Yom Kippur War.”On Monday, Bennett called for the dismissal of Transportation Minister Miri Regev: “The decision to allow the breach at Ben-Gurion Airport to take place has led to the prolongation of the pandemic and huge losses of life and property,” he told The Jerusalem Post. The Health Ministry defended its position, saying Monday that “unfortunately, despite the demands of the Health Minister and the Transportation Minister to require Israelis to present a negative coronavirus test as a condition of entry into the country, it was stated that there are legal difficulties.” Regev added that legal advisers told her ministry that citizens could not be forced to take tests upon return either. However, the Justice Ministry dismissed Regev and Edelstein’s accusations: “Following a number of falsified publications, we want to make it clear that there is no truth in the claim that the legal advice to the government ever prevented, in any way, the conditional entry into the country from abroad by presenting a negative coronavirus test,” the ministry said in a statement. It added that the issue “first came up and was asked about only last week, and we emphasize that there is an appropriate legal way to settle the issue, and so it has been communicated to the relevant policy makers.”If Israel were to implement such policies, it would join the ranks of other countries, many of them vibrant democracies, such as the Republic of Seychelles, Australia, New Zealand and even Dubai.Israelis were required to bring a negative test with them to the UAE when they traveled there and to take one immediately upon exit from the aircraft but could return to Israel unhindered. Bennett told the Post that he does not believe for a second that there were legal obstacles to approving airport testing - before or after. “This is easy and could be done in half a day in the Knesset,” he said. Similarly, Dan Ben-David, founder of the Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research, said that when Israel wants to hide behind legal issues “it does it better than anyone else,” but if it wants to tackle an emergency it is also better at doing so than most other countries. Not implementing these best practices, he said, was a matter of will not of way. Other “island” countries like Israel that had these policies in place managed to maintain their mortality rates, while Israel’s spiked in the second and now third wave. Australia, with a population of 25.36 million, had only 909 people die from the virus. New Zealand, with a population of 5 million, lost only 25 people. Taiwan, with a population of 24 million had only seven people succumb to COVID-19. “When ‘island’ countries closed and managed entry and made sure that no one sick walked around - enforcement - they cleaned out the virus from their countries and they had low to no infection rates,” Ben-David said. “This is primarily an issue of policy.”He said that lack of willingness by Netanyahu and his government to follow through with any policy that might be deemed unpopular, especially among certain population groups, led to enormous harm in the long run to all of the people of Israel. Netanyahu was aware of the policies he could have implemented.Back in March, when Bennett was still defense minister, he presented a plan to the prime minister, the head of the National Security Council and the Health Ministry recommending that Israel require people who wanted to enter to sign an agreement that they would be tested upon arrival in the country and isolate for 14 days, The plan said that anyone symptom-free could test and then isolate at home. Anyone with symptoms would go to a state-run coronavirus hotel until a negative result was revealed. Anyone who tested positive would be transferred to a hotel. The Shoresh Institute also issued a policy paper that was sent to the government and other thought leaders. In it, Ben-David wrote that, “Israel’s small size and physical isolation internationally presents the country with a host of hurdles. But when it comes to combating a deadly virus, some of these hurdles turn into huge advantages. With just nine million people, Israel’s entire population would amount to no more than a large city in other countries. The lack of open and unhindered passage across Israel’s borders provides the country with conditions that other countries could only dream about in this period of crisis.”He, too, recommended that every individual arriving in Israel from abroad undergo a PCR test on arrival. People would be placed in isolation until the results were available. Those with negative tests would be released to go about their business. “There are obvious things we should have been doing,” Ben-David told the Post, “and for entirely political reasons we have not been doing them.”In the book “The March of Folly,” author Barbara Tuchman defines a folly as something that in real time was known to be stupid but done anyway, rather than in retrospect, Bennett said, adding that Netanyahu’s failure to manage Ben-Gurion is such a folly. Netanyahu brought vaccines to Israel and for this he should be lauded. He is a genius diplomat.If the prime minister had targeted his efforts and placed the same interest into properly dealing with the virus since March or April, Israel would not be in a race between the mutations and the vaccines, as he has so aptly described. Netanyahu has become the “king of vaccines,” but he is saving Israel from a tragedy that has reached a magnitude that is mostly on him.“Imagine if Netanyahu had cared about us as much as he cared about himself,” said Ben-David. “He could have done wonders for Israel.”Now, some Health Ministry officials are calling on the government to entirely close the skies in order to prevent people infected with coronavirus variants from entering the country. That is the lazy solution.Just as Israel would not have needed to lockdown has it properly carried out a differentiated traffic-light model, neither does not it need to stop all travel into the country if it properly manages the airport. Instead, a requirement must be made immediately to carry out tests within a period of 72 hours before departure to Israel, and to carry out a test upon landing, while sending the passenger for quarantine until a second negative result is obtained.Even if Bennett gets his way - and it is unlikely that he will - and Regev is removed from her position, as he said himself, this “does not absolve Netanyahu of direct responsibility for the failure to manage the breach at Ben-Gurion Airport.”