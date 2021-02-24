Netanyahu's repeated calls to Biden got directed to ‘rejection hotline’

“Hello, this is not the person you were trying to call. You’ve reached the rejection hotline,” the message begins. “Unfortunately the person who gave you this rejection hotline number did not want you to have their real number.”

The practical joke was based on a 20-year-old popular prank back when AOL ruled the Internet. A spokesman for Biden said that the president expressed shock that AOL was no longer an online giant and, like all grandfathers, thought that it was still a hoot.

Publicly, Netanyahu laughed off the shot to the heart, saying it had advisers “ROFL-ing, LOL-ing, LMAO-ing, the whole shebang.”

But privately, he questioned whether a president who thought AOL was still relevant would be able to deal with another 20-year-old relic, the Iranian nuclear program

