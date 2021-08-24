The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Netanyahu's trial as opposition leader begins with Biden - analysis

Will Netanyahu support Bennett, as he did as opposition leader for Olmert? Or will he give into the natural temptation to tweet against him? 

By GIL HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 24, 2021 16:24
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU walks away from podium at Knesset, August 2, 2021 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU walks away from podium at Knesset, August 2, 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
During the 2006 Second Lebanon War, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu came to England for six days to help Israel's public relations efforts.
He was interviewed day and night and spoke to more than 1,000 people at London's Kinloss Synagogue. While that visit is remembered by Israelis more for the £1,000 a night that a well-meaning Manchester philanthropist paid for his stay at the posh Connaught Hotel, Londoners recall that Netanyahu helped defend Israel tremendously during the war, and then-prime minister Ehud Olmert appreciated it, too.
Fast forward 15 years, Netanyahu is reportedly staying at a much more expensive hotel, the Four Seasons on Hawaii's Lanai Island, where a penthouse suite costs $21,000 per night. He was photographed doing Pilates, in a picture revealed by Haaretz political correspondent Michael Hauser-Tov. 
But Netanyahu has found time during his vacation to criticize current Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. He has tweeted that Bennett's failures fighting the coronavirus have cost lives, retweeted articles about the number of new cases in Israel approaching 10,000 a day, and tweeted and then deleted the word "shameful" about Bennett confusing the name of soldier Bar-el Shmueli, who was wounded on the Gaza border. 
The former prime minister retweeted a post from 103FM about Shmueli's mother saying that Netanyahu called and cried with her on phone, and it took Bennett ten and a half more hours to call, and he did not even know her son's name or where he is hospitalized.
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden has been riding a new wave of populism that will become the central theme in the next decade’s election campaigns across the Western world: disparaging big tech corporations. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)US PRESIDENT Joe Biden has been riding a new wave of populism that will become the central theme in the next decade’s election campaigns across the Western world: disparaging big tech corporations. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
There is nothing wrong with working on vacation, even in Hawaii. With so many potential replacements in Likud hoping he decides to stay there, it is understandable that Netanyahu would want to make sure his presence is felt.
But the next three days will be a test for Netanyahu - or to use a word more associated with him in recent years - a trial period. 
It is traditional in Israel that when a prime minister goes abroad, the opposition does not criticize him. Bennett left on Tuesday to Washington, where he will be meeting on Thursday with US President Joe Biden.
Regardless of political views, it is obviously critical for Israel that the meeting go well - much better than the first meeting in the White House between Netanyahu and then-president Barack Obama. 
Will Netanyahu support Bennett, as he did as opposition leader for Olmert? Or will he give into the natural temptation to tweet against him? 
To prove his statesmanship, Netanyahu could order his Likud party and its MKs to not tweet anything at all. He could even go further and tell the same to his son Yair, who tweeted from the hotel that Bennett is "the peak of human ugliness, inside and outside."
If he does that, it would send a message that Netanyahu remains prime ministerial, even as the leader of the opposition. 


