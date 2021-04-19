Netanyahu's trial: Yeshua was asked to censure a picture of Yair

This is the sixth day of the trial dealing with Yeshua's testimony, considered a key witness in the case.

During the proceedings, the prosecutor presented correspondence between Yeshua and Shaul Elovitch from before the 2013 elections, which indicate that Yeshua was requested to prevent certain negative articles about Netanyahu and his family from being published.

One example focused on a picture from 2013 that showed Netanyahu's son Yair kissing his girlfriend.

Yeshua's Yeshua said that Elovitch told him to expect a call from Netanyahu and to prevent the picture from being published "at all costs."Yeshua's previous testimony in Netanyahu's public corruption trial focused on incidents in the past and the present regarding the Iran nuclear deal from 2015.

