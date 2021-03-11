Netta Barzilai, Simon Cowell to judge 'The X Factor' in Israel

Israeli Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai is poised to judge the fourth season of The X Factor in Israel, according to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF).Barzilai rose to fame as a 2018 Eurovision contestant and won the competition with the song "Toy," written by Doron Madali. Following the competition, the song reached number one on the music charts of more than 44 countries, breaking viewing records on Tiktok and YouTube in the process.Israeli supermodel Bar Rafaeli as the staple host of the show.Barzilai has gone on to release other original songs that have since achieved national recognition, including her song "Bassa Sababa," which reached over 158 million views on YouTube.For this year's The X Factor, Barzilai will be joined by British television personality Simon Cowell, who will also judge the fourth season of The X Factor in Israel, according to Yahoo News.Cowell, the original creator of The X Factor, has been judging the British competition since the first season aired in 2004. Cowell also founded ITV's Britain's Got Talent."Over the years The X Factor format discovered amazing talents from all over the world, I can’t wait to see what Israel has to offer," Cowell said, according to Yahoo.The X Factor has aired three non-consecutive seasons in Israel (2013, 2014 and 2018), on Channel 13, with
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.
The three competitions showcased some of Israel's top talents, including singers, composers, judges and songwriters such as Eden Ben Zaken, Moshe Peretz and Eden Alene, who was set to represent Israel in the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest.The new season of The X Factor Israel has just gone into production and should air in 2021 on Channel 13. This will be Cowell's first appearance as a judge outside the UK or the US.
