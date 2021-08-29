The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Nevzlin mulls joining crowded field of Jewish Agency candidates

If chosen for the post, she would be the first woman to head the agency. Herzog has denied urging former MK Uzi Dayan to run.  

By GIL HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 29, 2021 19:58
Chairwoman of the Board at the Museum of the Jewish People Irina Nevzlin. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Chairwoman of the Board at the Museum of the Jewish People Irina Nevzlin.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
ANU - Museum of the Jewish People board chairwoman Irina Nevzlin revealed to The Jerusalem Post on Sunday night that she is seriously considering fielding her candidacy for the chairmanship of the Jewish Agency.
Nevzlin has received international acclaim for her rebuilding and rebranding of the Tel Aviv museum that tells the ongoing story of the Jewish people. If chosen for the post, she would be the first woman to head the agency. 
"I have great respect for this important role," Nevzlin told The Post. "That is why this is such a serious decision."
Nevzlin was approached by senior officials at the agency, who urged her to run. She has a relationship with many of the members of the selection committee, as does her husband, Likud MK and former Diaspora affairs minister Yuli Edelstein.
"Yuli knows the voters, and he wouldn't encourage her to run if he didn't make sure she had enough support to win," a source in the agency said.   
The decision will be made in October by a 10-member selection committee comprised of five representatives of the World Zionist Organization, three of the Jewish Federations of North America and two of Keren Hayesod-United Jewish Appeal, representing world Jewry outside the US. The support of nine members of the committee out of 10 is required for a candidate to be chosen.
Intelligence Services Minister Elazar Stern is considered the front-runner for the post. But he could be blocked by World Zionist Organization chairman Yaakov Hagoel (Likud), who supports former minister Danny Danon, and by WZO board member Racheli Baratz-Rix (Blue and White), whose party leader, Benny Gantz, has urged her to support the candidacy of former Diaspora affairs minister Omer Yankelevich. 
Other candidates include Jerusalem deputy mayor Fleur Hassan Nahoum and former ambassador to the UN Ron Prosor. Former ambassador to the UN Michael Oren is considering running.
Another new candidate joined the race two weeks ago: Former Likud MK, national security adviser and IDF deputy chief of staff Uzi Dayan. 
"I am running to chair the Jewish Agency, because I care about the Jewish people," Dayan said on Sunday night. "Cohesion of Israel and the Diaspora is a strategic asset. There is plenty to do to strengthen that connection. 
Dayan speak annually on Rosh Hashanah at a Conservative synagogue in Kohav Yair, but when asked if he backs religious pluralism, he would only say "I am in favor of the Jews. I am Jewish, then Israeli. Israel is the state of the Jewish people."
He is the nephew of storied IDF general Moshe Dayan, grandson of MK Shmuel Dayan and cousin of celebrated singer Yehonatan Geffen.
Two weeks ago, Dayan met with President Isaac Herzog, who left his post as agency chairman last month. Both Dayan and Herzog denied a report that the president told Dayan he would support his candidacy.
"The president didn't tell him to run or not, that he supported him or not," a source close to Herzog said. "The report is false."


Tags Jewish Agency Likud women isaac herzog The Jewish Agency for Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

IDF pension bump leaves regular soldiers behind - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

What does Israel really want to do with Iran and Gaza?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Terrorists and parting shots

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Benny Gantz is confused on Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The American empire is ready to end

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

Russia hosts Jordan’s king, hints at UAE deal

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by