The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

New Bennett gov't to advance legalization of Evyatar outpost

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett agreed to seek the legalization of the West Bank Evyatar outpost by way of avoiding what would likely have been a violent eviction of hundreds of settlers.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 28, 2021 16:08
IDF soldiers at the Evyatar outpost (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
IDF soldiers at the Evyatar outpost
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett agreed to seek the legalization of the West Bank Evyatar outpost by way of avoiding what would likely have been a violent eviction of hundreds of settlers.
It is unclear if the Evyatar legalization would be as a new neighborhood of the nearby Kfar Tapuach settlement, or as an entirely new settlement.
But in speaking of Evyatar, settlers have characterized it as a new settlement. The creation of an entirely new settlement has been a rare occurrence over the last three decades.
Right-wing activists at Evyatar hailed the compromise as a victory and broke into song and dance, with some holding aloft a large Israeli flag.
"You have created something here that has not been done for 30 years," Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said to the 52 families and scores of activists who had moved onto the site since its inception in May.
The compromise brokered by Bennett, the IDF and the settler leaders, would allow for immediate placement of an army base at the site and the creation as of August of a yeshiva on the small hilltop, located off of Route 505 near the Tapuach junction.
Route 505 links the West Bank Samaria region with the Jordan Valley. Settlers have argued that an Israeli presence is needed at the site to prevent the Palestinians from breaking the link between the two regions.
The IDF would within six month conclude a land survey to ensure that Evyatar is not situation on private Palestinian property and that its status, which is now that of survey land, can be changed to that of state land, based on the agreement.
Once that happens, it's expected that the government would authorize Evyatar as a new settlement. Earlier this month the Samaria Regional Council submitted an Evyatar master plan to the Civil Administration. That plan called for Evyatar to be a neighborhood of Kfar Tapuach.
As part of the agreement the Evyatar families and activists living in Evyatar would agree to voluntarily evacuate Evyatar by the end of the week.
The modular structures and equipment placed at the site would remain until such time as the hilltop can be legally developed.
It's rare that an agreement is brokered to authorize an outpost as an entirely new settlement. The speed with which the outpost was built, slightly less than two months, would effectively mean that the government has sanctioned the creation of a new settlement.
Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his tenure, did this only once, with the creation of the Amihai settlement. He did transform at least five outposts into entirely new settlements and allow for the authorization of dozens others as new neighborhoods of existing ones. None of those outposts were created under Netanyahu's tenure.
Even if the Evyatar initiative led to its authorization as a Kfar Tapuach neighborhood, it would remain unique in the annals of the settlement movement, for its size and speed. 
It was organized by the Nahala movement headed by former Kedumim council head Daniella Weiss and by Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan.
The agreement had the support of Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White), Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) and Rabbi Dov Lior.


Tags Israel Settlements West Bank Palestine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The importance of standing with Surfside - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Benji Levy

The desired consequences of the new government unifying Israel - opinion

 By BENJI LEVY
Douglas Bloomfield

It has been a good and bad week in American politics - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gidon Ben-Zvi

Let’s get long-buried report on BBC anti-Israel bias published

 By GIDON BEN-ZVI
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by