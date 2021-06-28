New Bennett gov't to advance legalization of Evyatar outpost

It is unclear if the Evyatar legalization would be as a new neighborhood of the nearby Kfar Tapuach settlement, or as an entirely new settlement.

But in speaking of Evyatar, settlers have characterized it as a new settlement. The creation of an entirely new settlement has been a rare occurrence over the last three decades.

Right-wing activists at Evyatar hailed the compromise as a victory and broke into song and dance, with some holding aloft a large Israeli flag.

"You have created something here that has not been done for 30 years," Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said to the 52 families and scores of activists who had moved onto the site since its inception in May.

The compromise brokered by Bennett, the IDF and the settler leaders, would allow for immediate placement of an army base at the site and the creation as of August of a yeshiva on the small hilltop, located off of Route 505 near the Tapuach junction.

Route 505 links the West Bank Samaria region with the Jordan Valley. Settlers have argued that an Israeli presence is needed at the site to prevent the Palestinians from breaking the link between the two regions.

The IDF would within six month conclude a land survey to ensure that Evyatar is not situation on private Palestinian property and that its status, which is now that of survey land, can be changed to that of state land, based on the agreement.

Once that happens, it's expected that the government would authorize Evyatar as a new settlement. Earlier this month the Samaria Regional Council submitted an Evyatar master plan to the Civil Administration. That plan called for Evyatar to be a neighborhood of Kfar Tapuach.

As part of the agreement the Evyatar families and activists living in Evyatar would agree to voluntarily evacuate Evyatar by the end of the week.

The modular structures and equipment placed at the site would remain until such time as the hilltop can be legally developed.

It's rare that an agreement is brokered to authorize an outpost as an entirely new settlement. The speed with which the outpost was built, slightly less than two months, would effectively mean that the government has sanctioned the creation of a new settlement.

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his tenure, did this only once, with the creation of the Amihai settlement. He did transform at least five outposts into entirely new settlements and allow for the authorization of dozens others as new neighborhoods of existing ones. None of those outposts were created under Netanyahu's tenure.

Even if the Evyatar initiative led to its authorization as a Kfar Tapuach neighborhood, it would remain unique in the annals of the settlement movement, for its size and speed.

It was organized by the Nahala movement headed by former Kedumim council head Daniella Weiss and by Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan.

The agreement had the support of Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White), Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) and Rabbi Dov Lior.