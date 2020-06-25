New bill would protect Netanyahu from former spokespeople court testimony

Spokespeople for politicians will not be able to testify against them, according to a new bill submitted this week by Likud MK Shlomo Karhi.The bill would institute client privilege for spokespeople, just like there is with lawyers and psychologists who cannot testify against their former clients.Benjamin Netanyahu. But Hefetz could be grandfathered into the law, which is unlikely to be able to be applied retroactively.The Likud is expected to fast-track the bill. It was unclear whether the bill would apply to recent cases of spokespeople who testified against politicians who were accused of using drugs, sexual harassment and rape.The proposed legislation is another in a series of bills submitted by Likud MKs that have been aimed at helping Netanyahu with his criminal cases.For instance, the Likud MKs have sponsored the French Law, which would prevent a prime minister from being probed, a bill preventing taped conversations from being used as evidence and the recommendations bill, which tried to prevent police from publishing their recommendations. None of the bills passed.For instance, state’s witness Nir Hefetz would not be able to testify against Prime Minister