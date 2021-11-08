The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
New book takes a deep look into Operation Guardian of The Walls: interview

Jonathan Schnazer wrote a book called Gaza War 2021- Hamas, Israel, and the Eleven Days War about Guardian of the Walls.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2021 22:39
OPERATION GUARDIAN OF THE WALLS (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON / FLASH 90)
OPERATION GUARDIAN OF THE WALLS
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON / FLASH 90)
WASHINGTON - When Jonathan Schanzer, Senior Vice President at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, watched Operation Guardian of the Walls unfolding on TV, he decided to write a book about it. “I watched the war in May, and for the first time since the Second Intifada, when I lived in Israel, I was able to watch almost the entire war in Hebrew,” he said. I also watched it in Arabic, and of course, I watched it in English. According to Schanzer, “it almost felt like the US media and the Israeli media were covering two different wars. The gap was so big in terms of what both sides chose to cover, that I felt like it was time to write a book.”
Gaza War 2021- Hamas, Israel, and the Eleven Days War, is the name of his new book, which was produced in-house at “FDD Press” for the first time. “When the war was over, I took a few days off, and then I wrote the first draft in eight days.” Schanzer then traveled to Israel to interview Israeli officials and lawmakers. In the Southern Command, he met with major general Eliezer Toledano.
“I initially wrote the book in chronological order,” he says, “but in the end, I decided to jump back and forth between the recent war and the history of Hamas dating back to the 1980s. The goal was to help the reader see how the present and past are inextricably linked.”
“The American media focused almost entirely on Sheikh Jarrah, being the cause of the war, and remarkably to me, there was no coverage at all of the canceled Palestinian elections and the fact that this was something that made Hamas furious and they were looking to make themselves part of the political conversation again,” he continued. “I would say that that has as much, if not more to do with the outbreak of the conflict than Sheikh Jarrah, which, by the way, is still going on today and clearly is not the cause of additional wars.
“As I note in the book, at the end of the day when you point to a single cause of the conflict, you're usually going to be wrong.”
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon May 20, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN/FILE PHOTO) Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon May 20, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN/FILE PHOTO)
“Instead of looking at a real estate dispute in Sheikh Jarrah, maybe we [should] look at a few other things that also contributed to it, which were not part of the discussion,” he said. One example, he notes, is the role of Iran in backing Hamas.  
Schanzer says that the last war was different from previous conflicts. “It's a different conflict now. It's less Arab-Israeli, it's even less Palestinian-Israeli. This is a Gaza-Israeli conflict or Iran-Israeli conflict. And the nuance there, I thought, was important for me as I watched. I just felt like there were things that went unsaid here in the US that may have been more obvious to others watching abroad.”
Schanzer, a Middle East expert, says that the situation might escalate again. “The Israeli officials I spoke to in June suggested that war could easily break out again soon. Between balloon bombs and occasional rockets, another conflagration is entirely possible. I think the determining factor here is Israel, which usually doesn’t respond to provocations until there is a significant “target bank” collected”.
The interview takes place during a week when the Egyptian Foreign Minister is in Washington to meet Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “Egypt is likely to continue to play the role of mediator in the short and medium-term. But its success will depend on the support that it gets from the United States. And the progressive left continues to put Egypt in a corner. I am concerned about this,” said Schanzer.


