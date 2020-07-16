The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
New campaign seeks to ban wildlife hunting in Israel

Poachers often hunt endangered and protected animals like gazelles and porcupines, where their meat is sold illegally for high prices.

By AARON REICH  
JULY 16, 2020 18:11
Hooks used for illgeal hunting in north Israel (photo credit: ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
Hooks used for illgeal hunting in north Israel
(photo credit: ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
A new campaign started by the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel (SPNI) and two NGOs aims to end the practice of hunting wild animals in Israel.
While not known by many, September 4 of every year kicks off the legal hunting season in Israel. This allows hunters to illegally kill 350,000 ducks, 100,000 doves and 60,000 quail for a four-month period. However, while hunting endangered animals such as Israeli gazelles and porcupines is illegal, hundreds are still killed by hunters every year, SPNI stated, as the punishments are not severe enough to act as a deterrent.
These animals have been in Israel for thousands of years, and many of them are mentioned in the Torah. Some, like the Israel Gazelle, have a deep connection to the Land of Israel. However, SPNI fears that soon, the gazelle along with other species won't be around for much longer.
This new campaign, which can be found here, was started by SPNI along with the NGOs Animels and Let the Animals Live, and seeks to raise NIS 317,000 by the end of July through donations online. At the time of writing, they have nearly reached the halfway mark.
While hunting is always a concern due to the damage it can have on endangered species, the importance of this campaign has been highlighted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. After being hunted, exotic animals are often sold at exotic food wet markets – open-air marketplaces selling perishable exotic foods. These markets have a serious risk of being the source of zoonotic disease outbreaks, with the wet market in Wuhan, China, being highlighted as a likely origin of the ongoing pandemic.
However, these wet markets exist in Israel, too, SPNI stated on their campaign page. There, meat from an Israel gazelle can be bought for around NIS 1,500. According to Liad Ling, North District head of investigations in the Nature and Parks Authority. "The price for a poached porcupine can reach up to NIS 450 ($129)."
This, SPNI explained, has only added to the importance of ending legalized wildlife hunting in Israel. It is for this reason that they are raising the money, to create a large public campaign to lobby for a change to the 1955 law regarding hunting.
"Standing in our way is Israel’s tiny group of hunters with a large political influence," SPNI CEO Iris Hann wrote on the campaign page. "The only way to defeat them is by building a large, noisy public campaign and amplify our voices to show that the public wants hunting banned."
Though hunting laws have been on the books for decades, the first arrest made regarding poaching was in 2009, when a man was convicted for illegally hunting porcupines. He was sentenced to just five months in jail.


