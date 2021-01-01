New deal to streamline archaeological excavations at development sites

The agreement will, for the first time, regulate the publication of tenders for large-scale rescue excavations and will help establish as well as develop the archeology industry in Israel.

The number and density of archaeological sites in the Holy Land can often create a conflict between the needs for historical preservation and future development. Dozens of rescue excavations are carried out throughout the country every year to allow the building of neighborhoods and infrastructure projects.

The agreement will allow authorities to better handle housing challenges and implement a number of government plans, according to a Finance Ministry press release. Government ministries or those working on their behalf will be able to contract regularly with the Israel Antiquities Authority to carry out rescue excavations and the authority will be required to issue tenders along with the establishment of the industry so that by 2027 at least 30% of the rescue excavations in Israel will be carried out by private and academic archaeologists.

"This is an important agreement that will encourage the entry of more players into the industry and promote competition and economic efficiency," said Accountant-General Yali Rothenberg in a press release. "The move will also help promote the implementation of infrastructure projects, thus contributing to increasing the scope of economic activity in general, especially in the face of coronavirus."

"I congratulate the people of the Finance Ministry who have invested many hours and much thought in studying the subject," said the Israel Antiquities Authority Director-General Israel Hasson. "Both sides have created a balanced agreement, which has and will succeed, will bring great benefit to the country's economy and preserve the historical heritage of this country."

"The agreement will make a significant contribution to the development of new residential neighborhoods and transportation projects throughout the country in a more efficient and faster manner, while preserving antiquities," said Deputy Attorney-General Yishai Ben-Eli. "The agreement was pushed forward by Arbel Altshuler, director of housing and real estate in the accountant-general's department, the initiator of the move, and will constitute important support for the government's policy to increase housing supply and accelerate economic activity."

